Colombo [Sri Lanka], June 16: Dr Ravul Jindal, a globally renowned vascular surgeon, recently made significant contributions to the field of vascular surgery during his visit to Sri Lanka. His presentations on venous malformations, evaluation and treatment, as well as the latest advancements in managing varicose veins, garnered great attention at a conference attended by over a hundred doctors from the South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC) countries. The meeting resulted in the establishment of the SAARC Society of Vascular Surgery, with Dr Jindal assuming the role of co-founder alongside esteemed colleagues from Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Nepal, and India.

During the meeting, Dr Ravul Jindal's expertise in vascular surgery was showcased through his lectures and live demonstrations. He conducted a comprehensive workshop on the laser treatment of varicose veins, which was attended by 30 vascular surgeons from Sri Lanka. Prior to the procedure, Dr Jindal delivered a detailed one-hour lecture on the techniques and intricacies involved in laser treatment. The live demonstrations included ultrasound evaluation of varicose veins, tumescent anaesthetic techniques, and laser ablation performed under local anaesthesia. These hands-on sessions equipped the attending surgeons with valuable knowledge and practical skills.

Working alongside accomplished professionals in the field, such as Dr Malenda (Sri Lanka), who assumed the presidency, Dr Shantanu Ghosh (Bangladesh), Dr Sandeep Pandey (Nepal), and Dr Shri Kumar (India), Dr Jindal's co-founder status is a testament to his invaluable contributions and expertise in the field of vascular surgery.

Dr Ravul Jindal's visit to Sri Lanka and his presentations on venous malformations and the latest treatments for varicose veins were instrumental in advancing the field of vascular surgery within the SAARC region. The formation of the SAARC Society of Vascular Surgery serves as a platform for collaboration, knowledge sharing, and the promotion of best practices among vascular surgeons. Dr Jindal's live workshop provided an opportunity for surgeons to enhance their skills through hands-on training. His commitment to elevating the field of vascular surgery and his invaluable contributions to the SAARC Society will undoubtedly lead to improved patient outcomes and the advancement of vascular healthcare in the region.

