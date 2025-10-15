Dr. Sara George Muthoot receiving the Lifetime Achievement Award from Ambassador Deepak Vohra, Former Indian Diplomat and Special Advisor, at a ceremony held in New Delhi

New Delhi [India], October 15: Dr. Sara George Muthoot, Director of St. George's School and Paul George Global School, New Delhi has been honoured with the Lifetime Achievement Award by Helping Gurus. Helping Gurus is an organisation dedicated to transforming India's K-12 education ecosystem through a network of over 10,000 schools. It recognises and supports individuals and institutions that are driving innovation, inclusion and excellence in education.

The honour was presented to Dr. Sara George Muthoot by Ambassador Deepak Vohra, Former Indian Diplomat and Special Advisor in Bharat and Africa who lauded her as a visionary educator whose work shapes young minds with compassion, purpose and integrity.

Since 1982, Dr. Sara George Muthoot has led St. George's School, and since 2015, Paul George Global School, transforming the lives of more than 100,000 students and 1,000 teachers. Under her leadership, both institutions have built a culture of holistic learning that encourages academic excellence while nurturing empathy, discipline and character.

Beyond academics, Dr. Sara George has been a tireless advocate for women's empowerment and child welfare, championing initiatives that provide education and opportunities to underprivileged communities. Her work reflects her long-standing values of compassion, integrity, and service to society.

Her earlier recognitions, including honours from NASA's Kennedy Space Centre, highlight her global standing in the field of education. However, her true legacy lies in the countless young lives she has inspired through her dedication to nurturing not just knowledge, but values that help build a stronger and more compassionate society.

Speaking on the recognition, Dr. Sara George Muthoot said, "This honour is deeply humbling. Education, for me, has always been about nurturing both knowledge and values and empowering young minds to become compassionate and responsible citizens. I dedicate this recognition to every educator and student who has been part of this incredible journey."

