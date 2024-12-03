VMPL

New Delhi [India], December 3: The final procession of Dr. Vishakha Tripathi Ji, President of Jagadguru Kripalu Parishat, symbolized an extraordinary confluence of devotion, love, and dedication. Starting at Prem Mandir before sunrise, the procession reached Shyama Shyam Dham Ashram in Ramanreti. Following the completion of Vedic rituals, the journey proceeded through Banke Bihari Temple Road and Rangnath Temple before arriving at Keshi Ghat. Thousands of devotees, adorned in yellow attire, joined the procession, creating a saffron-hued wave of devotion that stretched for kilometers.

Final Darshan at Prem Mandir

A tragic road accident on the Yamuna Expressway near Greater Noida gravely injured all three Presidents of Jagadguru Kripalu Parishat - Dr. Vishakha Tripathi Ji, Dr. Shyama Tripathi Ji, and Dr. Krishna Tripathi Ji. Sadly, Dr. Vishakha Tripathi Ji departed for Golok shortly thereafter.

Her mortal remains were placed at Prem Bhavan within Prem Mandir for three days, allowing devotees to pay their last respects. She was later cremated at Keshi Ghat amidst emotional wails and soulful devotional chants by thousands of grieving devotees.

Brajwasis' Affection for Dr. Vishakha Tripathi Ji

Just hours before her departure to Golok, Dr. Vishakha Tripathi Ji had presided over a grand distribution program organized by Jagadguru Kripalu Parishat. Between November 19 and 22, vital supplies and winter essentials were distributed to over 14,000 holy men and destitute widows at Prem Mandir in Vrindavan and Kirti Mandir in Barsana.

These charitable acts, regularly organized under her leadership, endeared Dr. Vishakha Tripathi Ji to the people of Braj. Her relentless efforts to propagate her father and guru Jagadguru Shri Kripalu Ji Maharaj's Bhakti Yoga philosophy and to spread the glory of Shri Radha-Krishna globally earned Dr. Vishakha Tripathi Ji the deep affection of spiritually inclined Brajwasis.

This profound love was evident during her final journey. Wherever Dr. Vishakha Tripathi Ji's flower-adorned chariot passed, people showered petals from rooftops, and many halted the procession to perform her aarti. The streets were awash with tears, while chants of "Radhe Radhe" and "Hari Bol" filled the air with heartfelt devotion.

Farewell to Badi Didi Amidst Chants and Gratitude

The miles-long procession advanced as devotees sang various devotional hymns. The melody of "Barsane Wari Radhe" resonated at times, while the kirtans of "Radhe Govind" and "Jai Jai Mam Sadguru Sarkar" stirred emotions, moving many to tears.

At Keshi Ghat on the sacred Yamuna's banks, the sight of Dr. Vishakha Ji's cremation brought heart-wrenching cries that seemed to pierce even the toughest hearts. Their anguished wails reflected their immense love and total surrender to their beloved Badi Didi. The collective prayer in every heart was that she be granted eternal service at the lotus-feet of her Guru.

Badi Didi's Contributions and Services

In 2002, Jagadguru Shri Kripalu Ji Maharaj entrusted the leadership of Jagadguru Kripalu Parishat to his three daughters - Dr. Vishakha Tripathi Ji, Dr. Shyama Tripathi Ji, and Dr. Krishna Tripathi Ji. From that moment onward, Dr. Vishakha Ji dedicated herself fully to realizing her father's vision of spiritual and material upliftment for all souls.

As President of Jagadguru Kripalu Parishat, she played a pivotal role in managing Prem Mandir in Vrindavan, Bhakti Mandir in Mangarh, and Kirti Mandir in Barsana. She also oversaw the day-to-day operations of three world-class free hospitals across Vrindavan, Mangarh, and Barsana and numerous free educational institutions, leaving an indelible legacy of service and dedication.

