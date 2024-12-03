Shah Rukh Khan has lent his voice to the iconic character of Mufasa in the Hindi-dubbed version of Barry Jenkins' animated adventure film Mufasa: The Lion King. This will be a special project for the Bollywood superstar as he will collaborate with his sons, Aryan Khan and AbRam Khan. Aryan Khan will be seen voicing Simba, while AbRam will lend his voice to the cub version of Mufasa in the Hindi version. Ahead of the grand release of the film, the makers have released a video online where Shah Rukh Khan spoke about his connection with the film's protagonist, Mufasa. ‘Mufasa – The Lion King’: Shah Rukh Khan Compares His Journey With Mufasa’s Story in ‘The Lion King’ in New Promo, Says ‘Kaafi Milti Julti Hai Na Ye Kahani?’ (Watch Video).

Shah Rukh Khan on Similarities Between Him and Mufasa

In a video shared by Disney India's Instagram page on Tuesday (December), Shah Rukh Khan spoke about why he chose to use his film Jawan's "Ek raja tha" dialogue in Mufasa. SRK revealed that his Jawan director, Atlee, suggested he do it. He said, "Atlee ne kaha isko Mufasa aur Simba karenge hum. Bohot saalon see padte aa rahe hai uske baare mein aur dekhte bhi aa rahe hai, so you relate it because he is a kind, strong, powerful, sweet and family-oriented person. These are the things we all want to be."

SRK on the ‘Jawan’ Reference in ‘Mufasa: The Lion King’

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Walt Disney Studios India (@disneyfilmsindia)

SRK continues, "I think Mufasa stands for all that. Having said that, when I was younger, mere baal waise the, mujhe lagta hai ki Mufasa ki jo mane hai, I relate to it because I think my hair is like Mufasa." The video was captioned, "There can only be ONE Lion King, and it is HIM! (with a lion and a crown emoji)". ‘Mufasa: The Lion King’: Marathi Actress Yogita Chavan Calls Out Poster Credits for Shah Rukh Khan’s Sons Aryan Khan and AbRam Khan’, Says THIS!.

Mufasa: The Lion King is scheduled for a theatrical release in India on December 20. The Disney film will be released in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. Tollywood superstar Mahesh Babu has voiced Mufasa in the Telugu version, while Arjun Das, known for his deep voice, has lent his voice to the character in Tamil.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 03, 2024 04:56 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).