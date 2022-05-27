New Delhi [India], May 27 (ANI/SRV): Dr Vishwa Cariappa BS, Managing Director of San Group of Companies was presented 'Achievers of Bengaluru' Award at a function held in Bengaluru on May 20, 2022. The Award, instituted by Vijaya Karnataka and Bangalore Mirror, was presented by Home Minister Araga Jnanedra. The Home Minister expressed his delight and congratulated the organisers for hosting the prominent event.

Responding after receiving the award Dr BS Vishwa Cariappa said, "It is an inspiration for me to do even better. 'Achievers of Bengaluru' Award is intended to recognize those who have achieved excellence in various fields. I am very happy to be a part of such an award." Cariappa further added, "San Group launched with the goal of achieving excellence in the real estate industry and today the company has expanded into several sectors. This award is also an encouragement to serve more people in the future."

Also Read | Realme Pad X Teased by CEO Madhav Sheth, India Launch Expected Soon.

The event was also attended by noted performer Dolly Dhananjay along with actress Sanjana Anand.

This story is provided by SRV. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/SRV)

Also Read | RR vs RCB IPL 2022 Qualifier 2 Dream11 Team: Rajat Patidar, Yuzvendra Chahal and Other Key Players You Must Pick in Your Fantasy Playing XI.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)