New Delhi [India], May 28 (ANI): A day-long industry interaction and brainstorming session was organised by Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) at Research Centre Imarat in Hyderabad. Held on Saturday, it was aimed at bringing all defence industries, including MSMEs and start-ups, to one platform for understanding their concerns while increasing awareness on various industry-friendly initiatives and policies of DRDO.

More than 180 industries participated in the event, an official release Sunday.

Secretary Department of Defence R&D and Chairman DRDO Samir V Kamat chaired the open brainstorming session 'Chintan'. He assured the industry that DRDO will extend all possible support to them and will play the role of a mentor in building their capabilities to make India a net defence exporter.

The DRDO Chairman emphasised the need to undertake such initiatives on a regular basis as these events provide a renewed impetus to boost the Indian defence manufacturing sector to achieve complete self-reliance.

The event provided a unique beginning for Aatmachintan and Manthan during the open brainstorming session and a window of opportunity to the industries to express their challenges, expectations and support needed in the current scenario.

Discussions were held to create a redefined framework to further the vision of ease of doing business and facilitate the industry. (ANI)

