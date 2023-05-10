New Delhi [India], May 10 (ANI/NewsReach): As Dream Warrior Pictures' Farhana's power-packed trailer (youtu.be/o26tENq7078) is the talk of town, the trilingual film is all set for a May 12 release.

The storyline goes thus: Farhana, a middle-class mother takes a call centre job due to her financial reasons, and that gives her freedom, but it leads into a web of dangers.

Farhana marks yet another milestone for Dream Warrior Pictures, with films like Joker, Dheeran, Adhigaram Ondru, Aruvi and Kaidhi and Bhola in Hindi under their belt, have come up with yet another potential blockbuster Farhana, set to be distributed by UFO Moviez.

One of the major players in South Indian film industry, Dream Warrior Pictures has been producing significant stories for the silver screen.

With Bholaa, remake of their own Tamil blockbuster Kaidhi, the company recently ventured into Bollywood as co-producers.

Now With Farhana, the production house is adding one more special film into their kitty.

Aishwarya Rajesh, who has earned a reputation as one of the most sought-after actresses of this generation, plays a Muslim family home maker besides making a living by working in a call centre.

Farhana will be a refreshing addition to women-centric movies.

It will provide a nuanced and insightful look into the experiences of not just Farhana, but women in general.

With a compelling story that centres around strongly-etched characters, the movie will be a must watch for anyone who loves good cinema.

The film's cast includes acclaimed director Selvaraghavan, Aishwarya Rajesh, Jithan Ramesh, Anumol and Aishwarya Dutta.

Gokul Benoy, who has made a mark with his work behind camera in films like Pannayarum Padminiyum and Monster, is the cinematographer while Justin Prabhakaran has scored the music. National award winner Sabu Joseph has taken care of the editing.

Nelson Venkatesan, the director of two Tamil superhits, 'Monster' and 'Oru Naal Koothu', has wielded the megaphone.

Says Pankaj Jaysinh, CEO - Film Distribution, UFO Moviez, "We chose to distribute the film due to its thought provoking content narrating a universal issue faced by the families, perfect casting and good production value. Farhana is sure to strike a chord with Indian audiences."

Cast & Crew:

Cast: Aishwarya Rajesh, Selvaraghavan, Aishwarya Dutta, Jithan Ramesh, Anumol

Story & Direction: Nelson Venkatesan

Production House: Dream Warrior Pictures

Producers: S R Prakash Babu, S R Prabu

Executive Producer: Aravendraj Baskaran

Creative Producer: Thangaprabaharan R

Screenplay - Nelson Venkatesan, Sankar Dass & Ranjith Ravindran

Dialogues: Manushyaputhiran, Nelson Venkatesan & Shankar Dass

DOP: Gokul Benoy

Music: Justin Prabhakaran

Editor: VJ Sabu Joseph

Art Director: Siva Shankar

Stylist: Navadevi Rajkumar

Lyricists: Yuga Bharathi, Uma Devi

Farhana is all set to hit the silver screens on May 12 in Tamil, Hindi and Telugu.

