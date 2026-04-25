Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], April 25 (ANI): Powerful fifties from the bats of Ishan Kishan and Abhishek Sharma helped Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) claim their fourth consecutive win in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 as they defeated Rajasthan Royals (RR) by five wickets on Saturday at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur.

SRH successfully chased a massive target of 229 with nine balls to spare. Despite a brilliant 36-ball century from young RR opener Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, the Sunrisers' collective batting prowess and the return of captain Pat Cummins proved decisive. Notably, SRH's chase marked the fourth-highest run chase in IPL history. This was also the highest run chase in Jaipur.

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Chasing 229, the Sunrisers faced a jittery start as they lost opener Travis Head (6) in the very first over to RR pacer Jofra Archer. However, SRH didn't panic after the wicket as new batter Ishan Kishan and Abhishek Sharma dismantled the RR's bowling attack in the powerplay, helping SRH to the score of 89/1 after six overs.

Kishan was particularly aggressive, striking 74 runs off 31 balls with 11 boundaries and 3 sixes. Abhishek Sharma provided the perfect foil with a rapid 57 off 29 balls, with 11 fours and one six. Together, the duo added 132 runs off 55 balls for the second wicket.

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While Donovan Ferreira got rid of Abhishek in the 10th over and Archer dismissed Ishan in the 13th over, Heinrich Klaasen (29) and Nitish Kumar Reddy (36) made sure that SRH's chase was still on track. Both batters kept the required rate under control. Despite RR's efforts--highlighted by Brijesh Sharma (2/44 in 4 overs) and Jofra Archer (2/34 in 4 overs) taking two wickets apiece--the total of 228 was not enough to stop the Orange Army's charge as they chased the total in 18.3 overs.

With the win, SRH moved to the third spot in the IPL points table with five wins in eight matches and a net run rate (NRR) of 0.815.

Earlier, a sensational century from 15-year-old prodigy Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and a half-century from Dhruv Jurel powered Rajasthan Royals to 228/6 in their 20 overs.

Sooryavanshi (103 in 37 balls, with five fours and 12 sixes) and Dhruv Jurel (51 in 35 balls, with eight fours and a six) put the foot on the pedal with a 112-run partnership. A cameo from Donovan Ferreira (33 in 13 balls, with three fours and three sixes) towards the end took RR to a fine score.

After SRH opted to bowl first, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi avenged his golden duck dismissal against Praful Hinge in their previous match by smashing him for four sixes in a row during the first over.

Yashasvi Jaiswal tried joining the party, but a miscued shot landed into Heinrich Klaasen's hands at mid-on, giving Eshan Malinga his wicket for eight-ball 10. RR was 40/1 in 2.2 overs.

Dhruv Jurel took down a returning Pat Cummins in the fourth over with two fours, bringing up the 50-run mark in four overs, while Sooryavanshi toyed with Eshan, scoring a four and six against him in the fifth over.

With a four and six against Sakib Hussain in the final powerplay over, Sooryavanshi reached another 15-ball half-century, with a four and seven sixes to his name. RR ended with 76/1 in six overs.

With spinner Shivang Kumar introduced, Sooryavanshi and Jurel continued to toy with the bowling, collecting 16 more runs, including a six each from both. A straight six down the ground against Sakib helped RR reach the 100-run mark in nine overs.

In 10 overs, RR was 112/1, with Sooryavanshi (76*) and Jurel (25*) unbeaten.

Sooryavanshi continued to batter Shivang, collecting two fours and a six in the 11th over, while Jurel reached his third fifty of the tournament next over, with two fours against Nitish Kumar Reddy, in 34 balls, with eight fours and a six.

However, the partnership of 112 runs was ended by Nitish, removing Jurel for a 35-ball 61, including eight fours and a six. RR was 152/2 in 12.4 overs.

Smashing Sakib for a 6, 4 and then a 6 in the 14th over, Sooryavanshi reached his second IPL century in just 36 balls, including five fours and 12 sixes, but was cleaned up on the next ball for a sensational 103 in 37 balls. RR was 170/3 in 13.5 overs.

Donovan Ferreira and an out-of-form skipper Riyan Parag continued the innings, but the skipper was cleaned up for a nine-ball seven by Cummins, reducing RR to 191/4 in 16.1 overs.

In the 18th over, Donovan took out Sakib with a 6, 4 and a 6, bringing up the 200-run mark in 17.1 overs. However, in the next over, Ferreira's cameo was ended by Eshan, courtesy of a fine catch from Klaasen at long-on. The batter was gone for 16-ball 33, with three fours and three sixes. RR was 214/5 in 18.4 overs.

RR ended with 228/6, with Jofra Archer (2*) and Ravindra Jadeja (4*) unbeaten.

Eshan Malinga (2/38) was the pick of the bowlers for SRH, while Cummins, Hinge, Sakib and Nitish got a wicket each. Sakib, however, leaked 62 runs in his spell. (ANI)

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