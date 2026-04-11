VMPL

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], April 11: Dehradun, widely recognised as India's education capital, has once again captured national attention as Dreamers Edu Hub, popularly known as Doon Defence Dreamers, delivers a record-breaking performance in the NDA-II 2025 Final Merit List as announced by the Union Public Service Commission. With an outstanding 58 final selections from a single batch, the institute has not only achieved a historic milestone but has also firmly strengthened its reputation as the best NDA coaching in Dehradun and one of the top defence coaching institutes in India.

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Leading this remarkable success story is Yuvraj Saxena, who secured an exceptional All India Rank 5, bringing immense pride to the institute and the city. His performance stands as a shining example for aspirants seeking NDA coaching in Dehradun. Close behind him are Aryan Kumar Singh with AIR 10, Mohammad Yahya with AIR 14, and Aditya Singh Dharnia with AIR 17. With four students in the Top 20, 10 in the Top 50, and 16 in the Top 100, Dreamers Edu Hub has demonstrated an unmatched level of consistency and excellence, reinforcing its position among the top NDA coaching institutes in India.

The institute's success is not limited to a single examination cycle. Earlier in 2025, Dreamers Edu Hub had recorded 35 final selections in NDA-I. With the addition of 58 selections in NDA-II, the total number of selections rises to an impressive 93 in a single year. Such a phenomenal track record is rarely seen in the field of defence exam coaching in India, further cementing the institute's credibility and performance-driven approach.

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One of the most inspiring aspects of this year's results is the exceptional performance of female candidates. Five girls from the institute have secured positions in the NDA merit list, marking a significant milestone for NDA preparation for girls in the country. Samiksha Ramesh Patil led with AIR 31, followed by Khushboo Chaudhary at AIR 64, Parmeet Kaur at AIR 71, Vaishnavi Upadhyay at AIR 81, and Chesta at AIR 82. Their success reflects the institute's inclusive training environment and its commitment to encouraging more young women to pursue careers in the armed forces through structured NDA coaching in India.

Beyond the ranks and results, Dreamers Edu Hub has emerged as a strong national brand in the field of defence coaching in Dehradun. The institute attracts students from 28 states across India, making it a preferred destination for aspirants looking for the best NDA coaching in India. Its disciplined academic environment, experienced faculty, and result-oriented training modules have created a system that consistently produces top rankers and successful candidates.

Founder Shri Hariom Chaudhary, while reflecting on this milestone, emphasised that the success is a result of consistent effort and a clear vision. He stated that Dreamers Edu Hub has built a unique identity across the nation through its continuous performance, and today, students from all corners of the country come to Dehradun with the aspiration to train at what is widely regarded as the best defence coaching institute in Dehradun. His vision highlights not just academic success but also the development of discipline, confidence, and leadership among students preparing for the armed forces.

The announcement of the results turned the Dreamers campus into a vibrant scene of celebration. Students, parents, and faculty members came together to celebrate this achievement, reflecting the collective effort behind every success story. The joy and pride on campus were evident, as many students saw their long-cherished dream of joining the armed forces come one step closer to reality. For aspirants searching for NDA coaching near me, such results serve as a powerful motivation and reassurance of the institute's capabilities.

This achievement also carries a larger significance for the defence coaching ecosystem in India. In a highly competitive landscape where aspirants seek reliable guidance and proven outcomes, Dreamers Edu Hub has set a new benchmark. Its ability to combine high-quality mentoring with a large number of selections places it in a league of its own among top defence coaching institutes in India.

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As Dehradun celebrates this moment of pride, Dreamers Edu Hub continues to stand tall as a symbol of excellence in NDA preparation in India. The institute's journey reflects what focused mentorship, disciplined training, and a results-driven approach can achieve. With its exceptional performance in NDA-II 2025, it has not only strengthened its leadership in defence coaching in Dehradun but has also redefined success standards for aspirants across the country.

In an environment where competition is intense and expectations are high, Dreamers Edu Hub has once again proven that with the right guidance and determination, extraordinary success is not just possible but inevitable, making it the first choice for students seeking the best NDA coaching in Dehradun and across India.

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