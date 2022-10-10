New Delhi [India], October 10 (ANI/PNN): DRiefcase, India's 1st integrated PHR app under the ABDM (Ayushman Bharat Digital MIssion), that helps users to digitally manage their health records has now launched a content platform 'Healthy Bytes' on the app and its website to simplify consumption of health information for users.

With the ardent misinformation that circulates on health-related topics, DRiefcase aims to simplify and declutter health information and provide its users access to well-researched and reviewed information through this content platform. The blog covers articles on a wide range of health aspects such as healthcare, nutrition, mindfulness, sleep, fitness, etc.

Also Read | Meet Brian Distance, an Engineer-Turned-Lawyer-Turned-Actor, Whose Career Transition Is Quite Inspiring.

Commenting on the launch of the blog, Harsh Parikh, Co-founder of DRiefcase, said, "Patient empowerment with health information is at the core of DRiefcase ethos. We started with giving patients universal or 24x7 access to their health information. Healthy Bytes is now a step towards enhancing the same."

DRiefcase is a pioneer in building an integrated health ecosystem starting with the digital health locker, helping users manage their medical records for more than 5 years now. DRiefcase provides secure, easy-to-use access to personal health records, enabling users to maintain their family medical records online and access and share them anytime in a matter of seconds. DRiefcase is India's 1st patient-side app to be approved for the ABDM with PHR and health locker capabilities.

Also Read | Goa: Bars to Arrange Cabs For Inebriated Customers, Government Mulls Norms To Curb Drunk Driving Accidents.

This story has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content in this article. (ANI/PNN)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)