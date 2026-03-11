Washington [US], March 11 (ANI): Actor Joe Alwyn has joined the cast of director Tomas Alfredson's upcoming film 'Seance On A Wet Afternoon', which is currently in production.

As confirmed by Deadline, Alwyn will star alongside Rachel Weisz and Matthew Macfadyen in the adaptation, scripted by Jack Thorne.

Also Read | 'Sinners': All You Need To Know About Michael B Jordan's Oscar-Nominated Horror Action Film.

The project marks the latest collaboration for Alfredson, known for his atmospheric storytelling, with Thorne, who penned the screenplay.

The film is based on the psychological premise of a woman who claims to possess psychic abilities and orchestrates a risky scheme to prove them.

Also Read | Actor Ravi Mohan Says Men Are the Biggest Victims and Even Our Judicial System Understands That (See Post).

According to Deadline, the story follows Myra, a self-proclaimed medium who persuades her husband, Billy, to kidnap the son of a wealthy family. Her plan is to later help authorities locate the missing child using her supposed psychic powers, thereby legitimising her reputation as a medium. However, when Myra's true motivations begin to surface, Billy realises the scheme may spiral beyond their control and threaten to destroy them both.

The film is being produced by Element Pictures and Astral Projection. Producers include Robyn Slovo, Ed Guiney, and Andrew Lowe, alongside Polly Stokes and Weisz. The project forms part of Astral Projection's first-look and development agreement with Fremantle.

Financing for the film comes from Film4 and Fremantle. Executive producers include Thorne, Macfadyen, Farhana Bhula, and David Kimbangi for Film4.

International sales are being handled by FilmNation Entertainment, while domestic rights are represented by UTA Independent Film Group and CAA Media Finance, as per Deadline.

Cinematography is led by Marcell Rev, known for his work on the series 'Euphoria.' Production design is handled by BAFTA award-winning designer Jacqueline Abrahams, whose credits include 'The Lobster.'

Costume design comes from Sarah Blenkinsop, recognised for 'All Of Us Strangers.'

Completing the key creative lineup are Academy Award-nominated hair and make-up designer Daniel Phillips, known for 'Victoria & Abdul', and casting director Jina Jay, whose past work includes 'The Night Manager.' (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)