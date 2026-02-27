Drive Electric with Confidence: Royal Sundaram's EV Protect Add-On Now Available for Comprehensive Coverage

VMPL

New Delhi [India], February 27: Global EV adoption is gaining unprecedented momentum. According to the IEA, over 17 million electric cars were sold globally in 2024, with projections for 2025 surpassing 20 million vehicles, representing more than one in four cars sold worldwide. India is also seeing steady growth, with electric passenger vehicles accounting for 4.1% of total car sales in May 2025, nearly doubling from 2.6% the previous year, as per data from the Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA).

Also Read | KTLA Layoffs: Fired News Anchor Ellina Abovian Breaks Silence on Sudden Exit; SAG-AFTRA Slams Job Cuts.

In line with this transition to cleaner mobility, Royal Sundaram General Insurance offers the EV Protect Add-On, a specialised insurance solution tailored to the unique needs of electric vehicle (EV) owners. The add-on is designed to cover the components and risks most relevant to today's battery-powered, digitally integrated vehicles, helping ensure comprehensive protection in a fast-evolving automotive landscape.

"Electric vehicles represent a significant step forward for mobility, but they also bring new technical risks that standard policies were never designed to cover. With EV Protect, Royal Sundaram ensures that EV owners have the specialised coverage they need to drive with confidence, no matter the conditions," said Mallikarjun Mallannavar, Chief Claims Officer at Royal Sundaram

Also Read | Samsung Galaxy S26 Series Launched; COO Won-Joon Choi Discusses Future of Slim Phones, Tri-Fold Devices and New Privacy Display.

Why EV Protect?

With batteries, motors, and high-voltage electronics forming the core of every electric vehicle, traditional motor insurance may not fully address the unique risks EV owners face. Royal Sundaram's EV Protect Add-On bridges this gap by offering targeted coverage that complements its existing Private Car Package Policy, Long-Term/Bundled Policy, and Standalone Own Damage Policy, ensuring more complete protection for electric vehicles on Indian roads.

Here's what EV Protect brings to the table:

- Battery & Motor Protection: Provides cover for repair or replacement of critical EV components such as lithium-ion batteries, electric motors, inverters, and battery management systems (BMS) in the event of a power surge, thermal runaway, water ingress, or short circuit.

- Charging Accessory Cover: Includes standalone protection for wall-mounted and portable chargers, cables, and adaptors, ensuring that damaged charging equipment doesn't disrupt mobility.

- Surge Damage Protection: Shields high-value electrical systems from damage due to sudden current spikes during charging--risks that standard warranties often exclude.

- Flood-Related Protection: As climate patterns grow more erratic, the add-on offers targeted coverage for water-related failures to essential EV systems, which is especially vital in India's flood-prone regions.

- Transferable and Flexible: The add-on is linked to the vehicle, not the owner, making it transferable upon resale.

"From residential charging setups to rising monsoon risks, Royal Sundaram has looked at the real-world concerns of EV users. EV Protect addresses those pain points with precision," said Mallikarjun Mallannavar, Chief Claims Officer at Royal Sundaram

A Future-Ready Cover for Future-Ready Vehicles

EVs aren't just vehicles; they're integrated ecosystems. A single malfunctioning component can impact the entire system. With EV Protect, Royal Sundaram aims to shield owners from high out-of-pocket expenses while keeping their vehicles roadworthy and reliable.

The add-on is specifically designed for responsible, private-use Battery Electric Vehicles (BEVs) and requires adherence to basic care protocols, such as following OEM-recommended servicing schedules and using authorised charging equipment.

As electric adoption gains momentum, Royal Sundaram continues to play an active role in ensuring Indian EV owners are protected, not just today but for every mile on the electric road ahead.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)