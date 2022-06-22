New Delhi [India], June 22 (ANI/TPT): UST, a leading digital transformation solutions company, has announced its plans to rapidly accelerate and multiply hiring new employees, aka USsociates, this year in India.

For more than 20 years, UST has worked side by side with the world's best companies to make a real impact through transformation. Powered by technology, inspired by people, and led by their purpose, UST partners with its clients from design to operation. With deep domain expertise and a future-proof philosophy, UST embeds innovation and agility into its clients' organizations--delivering measurable value and lasting change across industries and around the world.

Currently, with over 30,000 employees across 30 countries, UST is looking to add more technologists and creative thinkers to its expanding workforce with digital proficiencies and key skills in Digital Transformation, Cybersecurity, Cloud Infrastructure, Java, Data Science & Engineering, Application Development and Modernization, AI/ML, Automation (RPA/IPA).

Championing the "Boundless Philosophy"

Every business starts with a vision: bringing something unique to its target market, catalyzing change and uncovering innovative solutions for its clients. UST is creating change that stands the test of time by structuring its core value proposition around boundless impact.

To lead the way and create a positive ripple effect, UST strives to nurture a healthy environment that challenges ordinary norms and prepares businesses for making the world better. T-Mobile, one of the leading telecommunications brands, has partnered with UST to develop 'the heart' of tmobile.com. With UST by its side, T-Mobile's Digital Commerce Domain (DCD) has delivered; their customers are now happier, and they were successfully able to outpace their competitors. As a result of their boundless partnership with UST, T-Mobile's developers are able to focus on what they do best:

They can work faster, scale better and release with confidence.

They are empowered to innovate within their own domains.

They are continuously pushing out faster releases and increasing capacity for orders.

Enabled with a sense of ownership over their work, they are more engaged and productive at work.

And that's just the start of the ripple effect!

Wondering what's it like to work at UST?

UST has a track record of investing in building a future-ready workforce, focusing on upskilling and retraining talent. Entry-level employees who join UST undergo more than 100 hours of accelerated skilling programs. Team members are empowered to run with their own ideas - bringing them to life through the frequently organized hackathons and programs. As a testament to its employee-centric culture, UST prides itself on employee retention like no one else in the industry. What's more, the organization encourages and helps women candidates seeking a career comeback, especially those who have taken a job break for family reasons or to raise children. Hence, it's no surprise that UST has won several laurels over the years for its employee welfare and diversity & inclusion charter.

"At UST, we champion inquisitiveness and lifelong learning in an entrepreneurial environment and are proud to provide individuals with opportunities to start or advance their careers. From day one, our new hires will be on the ground innovating with the newest technologies to deliver solutions and build products that matter to clients and their end customers. These new hires will support the ongoing development of our industry-leading products and platforms that will scale with the considerable growing demand for our solutions. Working with UST means standing up for something while standing out--touching billions of lives as you tackle fresh challenges and co-create meaningful change," said Manu Gopinath, Joint Chief Operating Officer at UST.

Speaking of meaningful change, UST's commitment to employee welfare and CSR is what truly sets it apart. Some of UST's key initiatives include:

Commitment to Environmental Stewardship-being a carbon-neutral company

Tech She Can-empowering women in tech

Colors of UST-community engagement

Project Habitat-sustainability

Adopt a School-education

Standing firm on its values and culture, UST inculcates in its employees the drive to catalyze transformational change, facilitating them to become "architects of impacts" in the process.

With the company accelerating its hiring for thousands of jobs across different roles, Alexander Varghese, Joint Chief Operating Officer at UST, said, "now is an ideal time to join UST. We are in an exciting phase of the company's growth, and with our flexibility and hybrid workplace culture, we embrace solving business-critical problems of our customers and promote entrepreneurship as they are the catalysts of innovation. Together, we collaborate and enhance the way people work, live, and do business worldwide."

Ready to partner with UST in its mission to build a more sustainable and rewarding tomorrow? Find their current openings here. For impact starts with U at UST!

