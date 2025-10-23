PRNewswire

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 23: Dun & Bradstreet, a leading global provider of business decisioning data and analytics, successfully hosted the PSU & Government Summit 2025 on 26th September 2025 at Hotel Taj Mahal, New Delhi, under the theme 'The Digital State: India's Path to Prosperity'. The summit convened over 200 senior leaders from Central and State PSUs, government ministries, and industry experts to explore the transformative role of public sector enterprises in shaping India's digital and sustainable future.

The event featured a dynamic agenda of keynote addresses, panel discussions, and fireside chats, focusing on three core themes: Digital Governance, Tech Innovation, and Sustainability. Discussions delved into the integration of AI and data-driven governance, ethical considerations in digital transformation, and the evolving leadership mindset required to drive innovation and inclusive growth.

A key highlight of the summit was the launch of the 'Rethinking the Future of India's Public Sector' report, offering in-depth insights into the evolving role of PSUs in a digital-first economy. The report profiles over 300 Central and State PSUs and showcases award-winning government initiatives that are redefining governance, technology, and public service delivery.

The Public Sector Excellence Awards 2025, now in its 11th edition, recognized outstanding PSUs and ministries across sectoral and special categories. The awards were adjudicated by a distinguished jury comprising Neeraj K. Gupta, IAS (Retd.), Former Secretary, Ministry of Finance (DIPAM), Government of India and Deepak Shetty, IRS (Retd.), Former Secretary, Director General Shipping, Government of India. Award categories spanned key sectors such as coal, petroleum, power generation, financial services, and digital governance.

"India's PSUs are not just economic engines, they are catalysts of innovation, sustainability, and inclusive growth," said Avinash Gupta, Managing Director & CEO - India, Dun & Bradstreet. "Through this summit, we aim to spotlight the transformative potential of public sector enterprises and empower them to lead India's journey toward a $7.3 trillion digital economy."

The summit was supported by leading partners including NxtGen Cloud, Iron Mountain, New India Assurance and NMDC reflecting a shared commitment to digital transformation and sustainable development.

The list of 2025 Award Winners is given below:

About Dun & Bradstreet:

Dun & Bradstreet, a leading global provider of business decisioning data and analytics, enables companies around the world to improve their business performance. Dun & Bradstreet's Data Cloud fuels solutions and delivers insights that empower customers to accelerate revenue, lower cost, mitigate risk and transform their businesses. Since 1841, companies of every size have relied on Dun & Bradstreet to help them manage risk and reveal opportunity. Dun & Bradstreet India is also proud to be Great Place to Work® Certified (2025-26), a recognition of its commitment to fostering a high-trust, high-performance workplace culture. For more information on Dun & Bradstreet, please visit www.dnb.com.

Dun & Bradstreet Information Services India Private Limited is headquartered in Mumbai and provides clients with data-driven products and technology-driven platforms to help them take faster and more accurate decisions across finance, risk, compliance, information technology and marketing. Working towards Government of India's vision of creating an Atmanirbhar Bharat (Self-Reliant India) by supporting the Make in India initiative, Dun & Bradstreet India has a special focus on helping entrepreneurs enhance their visibility, increase their credibility, expand access to global markets, and identify potential customers & suppliers, while managing risk and opportunity.

