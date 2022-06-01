Gurugram (Haryana) [India], June 1 (ANI/PRNewswire): dunnhumby, the global leader in customer data science, today announced the winners of its 2022 edition of Code Combat, an annual competitive coding and problem solving event. Held virtually, the event saw over 4,000 engineers, programmers and coders across India competing to resolve a complex problem in a time-based controlled environment. In partnership with TechGig, one of India's largest tech community, this third edition challenge was set to test skillsets across multiple levels.

In this edition, dunnhumby presented challenges to participants in two important technology streams in a time-controlled live coding environment. The React track tested participants' skills in creating fast and scalable user interfaces for large web applications, whereas the .Net track gave a problem statement to the participants that tested their application development skills. Through a series of rounds, the challenges judged multiple skills including domain proficiency, problem solving, and business understanding along with scalability, innovation and effectiveness of the solution.

Mujaffar Husain, a software engineer from Noida, won the grand prize of INR 1,00,000 in the React challenge. Following Mujaffar, Sai Sharan Kuchalakanti from Hyderabad and Sushant Sawarn from Bengaluru won the first runner-up and second runner-up prizes.

The winner of the .Net challenge with the same prize money was Deepak Mishra, an application developer based in Hyderabad, followed by Sandeep Arra from Hyderabad and Divya Parakh from Udaipur who came second and third respectively.

Nitesh Maan, Director of Media Engineering at dunnhumby explains, "It's great to see the enthusiasm around our third edition of Code Combat featuring first ever React and .NET coding challenge. We had some great submissions for both, from all parts of the country. These technologies have become popular choices amongst the developer community for building cutting-edge software applications that provide a rich user experience. At dunnhumby, React and .NET are amongst the many technologies used by our software engineers to build high performing, self-serve, enterprise grade products that enhance the shopping experience of billions of customers worldwide."

The annual nationwide event is part of dunnhumby's continued efforts to promote a culture of innovation and problem solving skills. With a workforce of more than 750 and strong double digit growth in recent years, it is one of the fastest growing customer data science companies in India. Over the past few years, the company has expanded its engineering and product development capabilities in India significantly, while also creating a workplace with greater gender diversity and high employee satisfaction scores.

Manoj Madhusudanan, Head of dunnhumby India, concludes, "With this third edition, Code Combat has become a household name amongst coding enthusiasts and serves as a symbol of our pursuit for innovative, high quality engineering solutions. We are looking forward to continuing with coding challenge in varied technology streams, to nurture the tremendous talent we have in the country."

Established in 2008, dunnhumby India is a hub of Data Engineering, Data Science, and Product Development with deep expertise in Price & Promotions, Category Management, Customer Knowledge, Customer Engagement, and Media delivery. The teams in India play a key role for clients spread globally at different stages of their journey with dunnhumby.

With a long history of Data Science and software development and the ability to attract exceptional talent through encouraging a culture of innovation, agility, and flexibility, the India office sits at the heart of global dunnhumby, influencing the success of our entire client network. It is at the forefront of developing the best products and science using a variety of techniques and tools including highly scalable cloud-hosted models, Machine Learning, and Artificial Intelligence.

Learn more at www.dunnhumby.com

