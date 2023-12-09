VMPL

New Delhi [India], December 9: In the realm of hand tools, power tools, and bicycles, one name has stood the test of time - Eastman Cast & Forge Ltd. Since its inception in 1989, the company has been synonymous with quality manufacturing and exporting. As a proud member of the Eastman Group, alongside Eastman Industries Ltd. and Eastman Auto & Power Ltd., it has achieved a commendable turnover of USD 153 million during the Financial Year 2016-17.

Also Read | Marital Rape Not an 'Offence' if Wife Is 18 or Above, Says Allahabad High Court.

Eastman Cast & Forge Ltd. has established itself as a reliable manufacturer, specializing in Industrial Spanners, wrenches, Wheel Wrenches, L & T Handle, and Pliers. The commitment to international quality standards has not only set them apart but has also garnered a widespread clientele. The company's key attributes include delivering quality products, a dedicated workforce, timely delivery, and cost-effective prices.

For those dreaming of starting their own business, Eastman offers an exclusive showroom franchise opportunity. Aspiring entrepreneurs can enter the realm of hand tools, power tools, and bicycles with an investment starting at 5-10 Lakhs for the Business Process. The entrepreneurial journey begins with a comprehensive setup process, including a franchisee interview, business plan presentation, store interiors and branding support, stock planning, personnel training, and digital support.

Also Read | IND vs SA Dream11 Team Prediction, 1st T20I 2023: Tips and Suggestions To Pick Best Winning Fantasy Playing XI for India vs South Africa Cricket Match in Durban.

With 11+ exclusive showrooms and channel partners across India, Eastman Cast & Forge Ltd. is leaving its mark in cities like Jaipur, Ludhiana, Baddi, Nagpur, Kupwara (J&K), Haridwar, Ghaziabad, Noida, Chhattisgarh, Rewari, and many more under process.

Eastman's product range spans a multitude of tools catering to various industries. From Power Tools and Automotive Tools to Plumbing Tools and Storage Solutions, the company ensures a comprehensive offering. Some noteworthy products include Impact Driver, Hydraulic Jack, Spirit Level, Carpentry Wood Working Tools, and Magnetic Drill Bits.

The company's unyielding commitment to customers is evident through its stringent quality audits, sophisticated infrastructure, and transparent business practices. Franchisees benefit from sales support, QA engineer support, and ongoing digital support.

In conclusion, Eastman Cast & Forge Ltd. not only manufactures tools but also empowers entrepreneurs to join their success story. For those seeking a venture into the world of hand tools and power tools, Eastman is not just a brand; it's an opportunity to thrive in a dynamic and growing industry.

For more information, visit -

https://www.facebook.com/EastmanTool/

http://eastmanhandtools.com/

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)