New Delhi [India], July 23: Eastman Auto & Power Ltd., an innovator in the energy transition space, has unveiled its latest offering - the LithTec Combo, a next-generation power backup system engineered for modern Indian households.

Tailored to meet the evolving energy needs of urban and semi-urban homes, the LithTec Combo combines Eastman's advanced Lithium Battery with a trusted Home UPS, delivering unmatched performance, compact design, and intelligent functionality -- all in one smart solution.

At the core of LithTec are two high-performance lithium battery variants from 100 Ah to 150 Ah both backed by a 5-year warranty. These batteries are seamlessly compatible with Eastman's Home UPS models from 850VA to 2000VA, which comes with a 3-year warranty.

Key features of the LithTec Combo include:

* Fast Charging: Reduced downtime during outages with efficient recharging capabilities.

* Longer Backup: Higher usable capacity and deep discharge support to power essentials for extended periods.

* Maintenance-Free Operation: No acid, no fumes, and zero water top-up required -- making it ideal for indoor use in family environments.

* Longer Battery Life: Compared to traditional batteries, ensuring long-term savings and peace of mind.

Designed to blend seamlessly into contemporary living spaces, the LithTec Combo reflects Eastman's commitment to user comfort, energy efficiency, and environmental responsibility.

Mr. Shekhar Singal, Managing Director, Eastman Auto & Power Limited, said "At Eastman, we are not just building products -- we are shaping the future of energy consumption in India. The LithTec Combo is a decisive step in bringing next-generation lithium technology into the mainstream, empowering households with safer, smarter, and more sustainable power backup. This launch reflects our commitment to innovation, design excellence, and making advanced energy solutions accessible to every Indian home."

With a legacy of quality and a pan-India service network, Eastman continues to strengthen its leadership in clean energy innovations for residential and commercial applications.

About - Eastman Auto & Power Ltd: Eastman Auto & Power Limited (EAPL) is a leading player in the energy transition space, offering innovative solutions across energy generation, storage, and utilization. The company operates in three key verticals: LastMile E-Mobility, Solar Solutions, and Continued Energy Solutions. Eastman delivers a wide range of technology-driven products, including energy storage systems and power conversion solutions designed for solar and backup applications. With a strong manufacturing base and an expanding global footprint, the company is committed to driving clean, accessible, and reliable energy solutions. Backed by a deep-rooted distribution and service network, Eastman partners with OEMs and end users to deliver seamless energy experiences. Through continuous innovation and customer-centricity, the company is helping accelerate the shift toward sustainable and self-reliant energy ecosystems -- both in India and internationally.

For more details please visit: https://eaplworld.com/

