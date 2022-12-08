Albuquerque [US], December 8 (ANI/NewsVoir): EC-Council University (ECCU) today announced a new, first-of-its-kind online Master of Science degree program in Computer Science that includes industry-recognized cybersecurity certifications.

Designed to produce the next generation of cybersecurity professionals capable of defending against today's new digital threats, the new online program will include the industry-standard Certified Ethical Hacker cybersecurity certification and has been designed to the highest level of academic rigor and aims to build capability in blockchain, robotics, and artificial intelligence technologies in its graduates.

Also Read | Happy Birthday to the Most Handsome He-Man of Bollywood, Dharmendra!

#IIFA #Bollywood … – Latest Tweet by IIFA.

"EC-Council University's objective in designing this new program was to prepare graduates to handle the modern threat landscape that cybersecurity professionals must now confront, and to ensure that they graduate with all the credentials needed to flourish in critical leadership roles," said Dr Venus Fisher, Dean and Chief Academic Officer of EC-Council University. "As a university, EC-Council University is committed to providing contemporary and relevant online education that will help our graduates play a transformative role, and this industry-first masters' program inclusive of critical cybersecurity certifications positions our graduates to make a difference."

The new program, designed to be completed entirely online over an 18 to 24 month period, is the first of its kind to augment its program with the full official EC-Council courseware, labs, and instructional videos of EC-Council to prepare its students to two industry-standard cybersecurity certifications: EC-Council's Certified Ethical Hacker (CEH), and Certified Network Defender (CND), certifications which are required for many critical cybersecurity roles in government and the private sector.

Also Read | Rohit Sharma Cut Open his Glove to Prevent Injured Thumb from Further Damage During his Brave Knock Against Bangladesh in 2nd ODI.

There are 12 separate courses included in the program, including new material on managing threats posed by blockchain technologies, robotics, and artificial intelligence (AI). Students who previously completed CEH or CND will receive academic and financial credit.

"Today's cyber workforce is sorely under-resourced, with industry estimates suggesting as many as 50 per cent of open jobs presently unfilled in the United States," said Mark Buck, Vice President of Admissions. "EC-Council University is attempting to help close this gap by providing graduating professionals credentialed and capable of defending against new digital threats. The graduates of EC-Council University's new Master's degree program will be able to make a real and valuable difference at whatever organizations they serve."

For more info on the MCS and other programs, visit www.eccu.edu.

The Knowledge Review Magazine recognized EC-Council University in the annual listing of "The 20 Most Valuable Online Colleges in America," which highlights online universities that use contemporary technology in shaping their curriculum, alongside innovative educational procedures and crafting a prolific career for every student.

EC-Council University is accredited by the Distance Education Accrediting Commission, which is recognized by the Council for Higher Education Accreditation (CHEA). EC-Council University is a member of the American Council on Education (ACE). It embraces a New Learning Paradigm to share knowledge across space, time, and medium, using the 'Learn Anywhere Anytime model'.

EC-Council University - a Pioneer in the Domain

EC-Council University is constantly revolutionizing cybersecurity studies by bringing its acclaimed Bachelor of Science, Master of Science, and Graduate Certificate Programs in cybersecurity to the cybersecurity leaders of tomorrow; this time through its cybersecurity embedded Master of Science in Computer Science program. EC-Council University aims to keep its alumni up to speed with the evolving paradigm of the cybersecurity world, and this program is another step in that direction.

This story has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)