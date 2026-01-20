NewsVoir

Patiala (Punjab) [India], January 20: Solidus Techno Power Pvt. Ltd., in partnership with Blue Sky NRG Pvt. Ltd., proudly announces the successful commissioning of Punjab's largest Solar Captive Open Access Project under the Green Energy Policy. The project will supply renewable power to Madhav KRG Ltd., a leading steel manufacturer in North India.

With an installed capacity of 34 MW / 51 MWp, the project will generate approximately 71 million units of clean energy annually. This transition to solar energy will contribute to the reduction of nearly 67,000 tons of CO2 emissions each year, making a meaningful impact on Punjab's sustainability goals.

A Milestone for Renewable Energy in Punjab

Within a short span of one month, Solidus has commissioned State's first 2 major captive open access solar projects, reinforcing its capability to deliver large-scale, high-quality renewable infrastructure.

This project represents a significant advancement in enabling industries to adopt reliable, cost-effective, and environmentally responsible power solutions. By facilitating direct access to renewable energy, Solidus continues to support industries in lowering operational emissions and enhancing energy security.

Leadership Insights

Message from Mr. Harvinder Singh, Managing Director

"Commissioning 50MW+ solar captive open access project is a proud moment for Solidus. This milestone reflects our commitment to advancing India's renewable energy ecosystem and demonstrates how industrial growth can align seamlessly with sustainability."

Message from Mr. Jaspal Singh, Chief Executive Officer

"This achievement is more than capacity addition - it marks a positive shift in North India's energy landscape. By delivering clean and dependable power solutions, Solidus is enabling industries to embrace a greener, future-ready approach."

Commitment to Sustainable Growth

Solidus remains dedicated to building renewable energy projects that set new benchmarks in quality, reliability, and performance. Solidus is committed to contributing solutions that are technologically strong, environmentally responsible, and aligned with national sustainability priorities.

Together, we continue to work toward a cleaner, greener tomorrow.

