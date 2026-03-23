NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], March 23: As cricket fever grips the nation ahead of T20 Season 2026, Signify (Euronext: LIGHT), the world leader in lighting, today announced the launch of its exciting new range of EcoLink Exclusive Rajasthan Royals Limited Edition Fans, a first-of-its-kind collection designed to help fans stay cool while owning their loyalty loud and proud.

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Blending smart cooling, energy efficiency and cricket passion, this collection strategically reinforces EcoLink's commitment to delivering reliable and efficient solutions for Indian consumers. The range reflects the same spirit the brand and Rajasthan Royals are known for, high performance, bold energy and a relentless drive to win. With advanced BLDC fan technology at its core, the range delivers powerful cooling, dependable performance and energy efficiency, making it as practical as it is exciting.

Commenting on the launch, Sumit Joshi, CEO and MD, Signify, Greater India, said, "At Signify, we are constantly looking for ways to bring innovation closer to consumers in ways that feel meaningful and relevant. The Exclusive Rajasthan Royals Limited Edition Fans exemplifies this commitment. It combines EcoLink's focus on energy efficiency and reliability with the passion of cricket fans, offering a tangible way to engage. We anticipate this range will contribute to a more comfortable and spirited experience for fans across the country."

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Nikhil Gupta, Head of Strategy and Marketing for Greater India, Signify, commented, "Cricket in India is not just a sport, it's a cultural phenomenon & passion. With this launch, EcoLink is turning that passion into a tangible everyday experience. Our BLDC fan technology, central to these co-branded products, ensures energy efficiency and consistent performance. This collection, from portable neck fans to home-based solutions, is a strategic effort to strengthen consumer engagement and reinforce EcoLink as an accessible and trusted brand."

This launch further reinforces EcoLink's strategy to broaden its market presence and strengthen its appeal by aligning with major cultural phenomena that resonate with Indian consumers. The EcoLink Exclusive Rajasthan Royals Limited Edition Fans is set to make this T20 season cooler, louder and more memorable for fans everywhere.

About Signify

Signify (Euronext: LIGHT) is the world leader in lighting for professionals and consumers. We proudly bring to market the world's best lighting brands, from Signify, Philips, Philips Hue, Signify Interact, Philips Dynalite, Color Kinetics and many more. Our advanced products connected systems and services unlock the extraordinary potential of light for brighter lives and a better world. In 2025, we had sales of EUR 5.8 billion, approximately 27,000 employees, and a presence in over 70 markets. We are in the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index and hold the EcoVadis Platinum rating. News and updates from Signify can be found in the Newsroom, on LinkedIn and Instagram. Information for investors is located on the Investor Relations page.

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