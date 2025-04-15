PRNewswire

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], April 15: Quest Global, a leading global product engineering services company, is pleased to announce that it has been awarded the 'Commitment Badge' in the EcoVadis Sustainability Assessment. This recognition reaffirms the company's dedication to environmental, social, and governance (ESG) standards and its mission to drive positive change through sustainable business practices.

The EcoVadis 'Commitment Badge' is granted to companies that demonstrate adherence to EcoVadis' rigorous sustainability standards across four key areas: Environment, Labor and Human Rights, Ethics, and Sustainable Procurement. Quest Global's strong performance in these categories highlights its commitment to responsible business operations, ethical governance, and its ongoing efforts to build a sustainable future.

Quest Global's assessment by EcoVadis recognized key strengths such as its strong focus on diversity and inclusion, commitment to integrity and ethics, employee training, energy-efficient IT infrastructure, adoption of renewable energy sources, and the use of efficient HVAC systems. These initiatives reflect the company's belief that business success must go hand in hand with environmental and social responsibility and best governance practices.

"At Quest Global, we believe engineering has the power to solve the challenges of today and pave the way for a sustainable tomorrow. Receiving the EcoVadis 'Commitment Badge' is a testament to our dedication to ESG principles," said Yumi Clevenger-Lee, Chief Strategy Officer, Quest Global. "Our commitment to sustainability is not just about corporate responsibility; it is about our people, our customers, and the communities in which we live and work. By integrating Sustainability into our global operations, we are taking meaningful steps toward environmental protection, gender equality through advancing women in engineering, and STEM education for underprivileged communities."

Quest Global continues to drive sustainable outcomes that fuel growth and create value for all stakeholders. The company remains dedicated to embedding ESG principles into its policies and operations, ensuring that its engineering solutions contribute to a healthier planet and a more equitable society.

About EcoVadis

EcoVadis is the world's most trusted provider of business sustainability ratings, intelligence and collaborative performance improvement tools for global supply chains. Backed by a powerful technology platform and a global team of domain experts, EcoVadis' easy-to-use and actionable sustainability scorecards provide detailed insight into environmental, social and ethical risks across 250+ purchasing categories and 185+ countries.

About Quest Global

At Quest Global, it's not just what we do but how and why we do it that makes us different. We're in the business of engineering, but what we are really creating is a brighter future. For over 25 years, we've been solving the world's most complex engineering problems. Operating in over 20 countries, with over 85 global delivery centers, our 20,000+ curious minds embrace the power of doing things differently to make the impossible possible. Using a multi-dimensional approach, combining technology, industry expertise, and diverse talents, we tackle critical challenges faster and more effectively. And we do it across the Aerospace & Defense, Automotive, Energy, Hi-Tech, MedTech & Healthcare, Rail and Semiconductor industries. For world-class end-to-end engineering solutions, we are your trusted partner.

