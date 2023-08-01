New Delhi [India], August 1 (ANI): The Enforcement Directorate (ED) is conducting searches at the residence of Hero MotoCorp chairman, Pawan Munjal, and many other locations, official sources said on Tuesday.

According to ED sources, the agency sleuths are conducting searches at nearly a dozen locations including Gurgaon.

"The searches are being conducted at Hero Group chief Pawan Munjal's residence and many other locations after taking cognisance of a Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) case," they said.

More details are awaited. (ANI)

