A full sturgeon moon is going to appear at the beginning of the month of August 2023. A supermoon exceeds the disk size of an average-sized Moon by up to 8 per cent. The brightness of the supermoon is also greater than an average-sized full Moon by some 16 per cent. In a rare occurrence, the month of August 2023 is going to witness two supermoons. Out of the two occurrences of the supermoon, one of the occurrences will happen again only after nine years. Check the live-streaming details of the Sturgeon Supermoon 2023 here! Supermoon 2023 in August Dates and Time: Full Sturgeon Moon and Blue Supermoon, Everything To Know About Rare Celestial Events This Month.

Date and Time Of The Sturgeon Supermoon 2023

The first occurrence of the Sturgeon Supermoon of August 2023 will happen on Tuesday, August 1. The spectators in India will be able to watch the supermoon at midnight at 12.02 am on August 2.

The Sturgeon Supermoon 2023 Live Streaming

Here's the live streaming of the Sturgeon Supermoon of August 2023. The live-streaming video will show the Sturgeon Supermoon while it rises above the legendary skyline of Rome. Northern Lights in the US 2023 Dates: From New York to Alaska, Geomagnetic Storms Expected To Create Rare Auroras in Various US States.

Supermoons of August 2023

The first occurrence of the supermoon of August 2023 will take place on Tuesday, August 1. The second occurrence of the supermoon will take place on August 31. However, it is expected to peak at 7.05 am. Therefore, the second supermoon may not be visible in India in the morning. A full moon is easier to spot, but due to the rainy season and cloudy weather in the country, the spectators may face a few disturbances catching a glimpse of the August supermoon.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 01, 2023 02:34 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).