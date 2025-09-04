VMPL

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], September 4: Edify.club, a pioneering technology sustainability company, has achieved remarkable growth in its mission to democratize access to premium laptops across India. Founded by CEO Ashwini Purohit alongside co-founders Saurabh Vyas and Hemant Luthra, the company has successfully sold over 20,000 refurbished laptops within just 12 months of operations, reaching customers across more than 1,800 pin codes nationwide.

Addressing India's Digital Divide Through Affordable Premium Technology

The startup emerged from a compelling social need identified in late 2023, when their CEO, Ashwini Purohit encountered an engineering student using her phone for coding assignments due to the prohibitive cost of laptops. This revelation sparked the creation of Edify.club's innovative business model that offers premium refurbished laptops at 60-80% below market prices.

Their value proposition centers on making high-end technology affordable without compromising quality. The company offers remarkable price points including MacBook Pro laptops valued at ₹1,20,000 available for ₹25,000-30,000, and business-grade ThinkPad laptops worth ₹80,000 priced around ₹20,000.

Rigorous Quality Standards Define Market Leadership

Every laptop in Edify.club's inventory undergoes a comprehensive 60+ point quality inspection process, ensuring devices meet stringent performance and reliability standards. The company provides warranty support and professional packaging that delivers a premium unboxing experience comparable to new devices.

"Every Indian deserves reliable technology. Reaching 1,800 cities in just a year shows that affordability and trust can definitely go hand in hand. Refurbished isn't 'second-hand'. It's a smarter, greener way to own tech," states co-founder Saurabh Vyas.

Sustainability Meets Accessibility in Technology Distribution

Edify.club's approach addresses both environmental and economic challenges in India's technology sector. By extending device lifecycles through professional refurbishment, the company reduces electronic waste while making premium computing accessible to students, professionals, and small business owners who previously faced financial barriers to technology ownership.

"When a customer tells us they chose refurbished not because they had to, but because it made sense, we know we've won," says co-founder Hemant Luthra, emphasizing the company's customer centric philosophy.

Strategic Expansion Accelerates Market Penetration

The company is implementing comprehensive growth strategies to expand its customer base, including:

- Educational partnerships with schools and colleges across India

- Corporate IT solutions tailored for startups and SME

- Flexible leasing models designed for professionals and students

These initiatives position them to capture larger market segments while maintaining its commitment to affordability and sustainability.

Company Milestones Reflect Strong Market Validation

Since its founding in 2023, Edify.club has demonstrated exceptional market traction with over 50,000 customers trusting the platform for their technology needs. The Bengaluru-based company maintains a workforce of 51-200 employees focused on consumer services and educational technology solutions.

To commemorate this growth milestone, Edify.club has launched a special nationwide offer, offering exclusive deals to both existing customers and new users seeking premium refurbished laptops. The initiative reinforces the company's commitment to making quality technology universally accessible across India's diverse economic landscape.

