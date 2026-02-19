PNN

New Delhi [India], February 19: In a landmark development for Indian para sports, Kapil Sharma has been officially appointed as the Director of National Coordination & Regional Development of the India Para Powerlifting unit under the prestigious Paralympic Committee of India.

This important appointment reflects a strong vision to further strengthen the structure, coordination, and grassroots expansion of para powerlifting across India.

A Step Towards Stronger National & Regional Growth

The role of Director of National Coordination & Regional Development is crucial in ensuring smooth communication between states, identifying regional talent, and building a stronger framework for athletes at every level. With this appointment, India Para Powerlifting is expected to witness better strategic planning, improved state-level coordination, and wider outreach programs aimed at nurturing para athletes from different regions of the country.

Kapil Sharma's leadership is seen as a forward-looking decision that will help bridge gaps between national objectives and regional execution, ensuring inclusive growth in the sport.

Appointment Presented by Senior Leadership

The official appointment letter was formally presented by distinguished leaders of the para sports community:

- Sh. JP Singh, IRS - Chairman, Para Powerlifting

- Sh. Satya Prakash Sangwan - Vice President, Paralympic Committee of India

- Sh. Shubham Chaudhary - Chairman, Paralympic Sports Development Committee

Their presence highlights the importance of this decision and the confidence the leadership has placed in Kapil Sharma's capabilities.

A Leader Beyond Sports

Apart from his involvement in sports administration, Kapil Sharma is also actively contributing to the field of education. He is the driving force behind St. Columbo Public School, where he is committed to providing quality education and shaping the future of young students. His experience in managing educational institutions reflects his strong organizational skills, dedication, and leadership qualities.

A Promising Future for Para Powerlifting

With a balanced background in administration and education, Kapil Sharma brings a fresh perspective, disciplined approach, and development-focused mindset to the role. His appointment is expected to enhance regional representation, encourage talent identification at the grassroots level, and create a more structured growth path for para powerlifters across India.

This appointment is not just a designation--it represents a vision for stronger coordination, wider opportunities, and a brighter future for Indian para powerlifting.

The para sports community now looks forward to a new chapter of growth, unity, and excellence under his leadership.

