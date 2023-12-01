PNN

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], December 1: EEM Group proudly introduces its newest venture, The Park - Corbett, a luxurious retreat nestled in the pristine foothills of the Himalayas in Jim Corbett, Uttarakhand.

Meet the Visionary Director - Ramkumar

A seasoned entrepreneur with over 35 years of expertise in infrastructure development, Ramkumar's illustrious journey includes pivotal roles in Indian Railways Construction Company, Asian Development Bank projects in Nepal, and founding Skynet Contracting in Dubai. His visionary leadership has left an indelible mark, from establishing Asia's largest pre-cast high-rise building plant to spearheading a super-specialty hospital in Gorakhpur and crafting a 4-star hotel in Port Blair. Now, in 2023, he is set to elevate EEM GROUP's portfolio with a 5-star Eco-resort in Jim Corbett.

The Essence of Living

Inspired by Oscar Wilde's profound words, "To live is the rarest thing in the world," The Park - Corbett encourages residents to transcend mere existence. Surrounded by nature's splendor, the site immerses visitors in fragrant serenity and picturesque vistas, fostering a youthful and cheerful atmosphere. Here, amidst the Himalayan embrace, guests can unwind, leaving the chaos of daily life behind and bask in the radiance of a brighter tomorrow.

Enriched Living at The Park - Corbett

EEM Group believes in enriching lives, and The Park - Corbett exemplifies this commitment. Life gains unparalleled beauty when intertwined with nature's vitality. The majestic mountains and verdant groves at The Park enlighten the soul, leaving residents with a lasting sense of appreciation and elation.

Key Features:

- Prime Location in the Foothills of the Himalayas

- Luxurious Boutique Accommodations

- Thoughtful Design for All Ages

- Immersive Natural Surroundings

- Life-Enriching Experiences

Exciting Developments Ahead:

EEM Group is set to embark on a groundbreaking journey in Uttarakhand, with plans for 500 crore projects in the coming years. Stay tuned for the unveiling of transformative initiatives that will redefine luxury living in the region.

For more information and to embark on a journey of serenity, visit www.eemgroup.in

