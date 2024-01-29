PNN

New Delhi [India], January 29: When we say kaleidoscope, many types come before our eyes. A similar kaleidoscope of literature, culture and music unfolded on the eve of Republic Day. Through the program 'Ehsaas', the atmosphere was overwhelmed with Shayari, Ghazal, Qawali and Sufi music, bearing witness to the historical monument of Gateway of India.The occasion was the Cultural Program "Ehsaas" organized by Minority Development Department Government of Maharashtra in collaboration with Maharashtra State Urdu Sahitya Akademi.

The air was also Sufiana due to the coolness of the atmosphere and the feast of Urdu literature, culture and music that accompanied it. The program which started in the evening gradually got more colorful. Urdu Mushayara program was successfully organized for last 11 years. Its new form was the program 'Ehsaas'.

The program started with Shayari by budding poets. The escalating juggling and new poems kept the audience well entertained.

After the legends of the world of Urdu Shayari, Wasim Barelvi, Manzar Bhopali, Sachin Pilgaonkar and Obed Azam Azmi, Padmashri Ashok Chakradhar took over the stage, the furnace of entertainment got hotter. The atmosphere was very happy.Haath mein mera haath leke vada karlo, kaash mein aisa koi manjar hota mere kandhe pe tera sir hota, patta patta boota boota hal hamara jaane, tuhi re tere bina main kaise jiu in singer Hariharan's voice literally mesmerized the audience. Then when the famous singer Harshdeep Kaur, popularly known as the "Sultana of Sufis", came on stage, Asmanta's Noor became Sufiyana. She started this time with the popular song Ek Omkar Satnam Karta Purakh.

She then entertained the audience with songs like Sanson Ki Mala Mein Simru Tera Naam, Aaj Din Chadeya Tere Rang Varga, Kabira Maan Ja Ye Fakira Yu Na Ja, Neet Kher Manga Soneya Main Teri and Vande Mataram.

The highlight of the show was the songs of Shabab Sabri Brothers. Humka pini hain, hamka pini hai, was sung by the audience to the tune of... Damadam Mast Qalandar, Ali Mere Angana and Mera Piya Ghar Aya filled the air.

The program 'Ehsaas' was not only a performance but the work of communication between the artists and the audience was done through this program. The audience could see the joy of being able to experience Urdu poetry, ghazals and Sufi music from renowned artists.

Art is inclusive - Abdul Sattar Minister (Department of Minority Development and Auqaf) :Everything is there in the name of the programme. This show will definitely be remembered by the audience for a long time. We have seen that an artist is an all-rounder. He said that he intends to organize a similar grand program at the historical place of Bibi Ka Makbara in Chatrapati Sambhaji Nagar soon. Also, he mentioned during the program that such a grand event will be held for at least three days in future instead of just one day.

