New Delhi, January 29: French automobile manufacturer Citroen has launched its Citroen C3 Aircross variants with automatic transmission. The company launched its Plus and Max manual variants in September 2023. The automatic variants were expected to launch in India last year; however, the company has now introduced them in January 2024.

The Citroen C3 Aircross automatic gearbox variants are launched at a introductory price of Rs 12.85 lakh, costing Rs 2.86 lakh more than the entry-level You variant. The new automatic models Plus and Max cost Rs 1.30 lakh more than the manual variants priced at Rs 11,54,800 and Rs 12,19,800, respectively. The new Citroen C3 Aircross AT models come with the following specifications. Apple Electric Car Launch Delayed to 2028, Company To Offer Basic Driver Assistance-Features Like Tesla Cars and Not Looking To Break Any Grounds: Report.

Citroen C3 Aircross AT Launched in India:

The wait is over. Automatique is here to redefine what driving an automatic feels like. Presenting the All-New C3 Aircross SUV Automatic. Click here to book now: https://t.co/NIgcpI1dyU#C3AircrossSUV #ItsAutomatique pic.twitter.com/ewroa7OfRG — Citroën India (@CitroenIndia) January 29, 2024

Citroen C3 Aircross Automatic (AT) Specifications and Features

The newly launched Citroen C3 Aircross AT models have the same power output, 110hp. The 2024 C3 Aircross offer the same 1.2-litre three-cylinder turbo-petrol engine. However, the new models are introduced with updated 205Nm torque compared to the 190Nm torque available in the manual variants. The car features a 10.2-inch infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto support. The automatic Citroen C3 Aircross variants also offer features like wireless charging, ventilated seats, sunroof, automatic climate control and electrically operated OVRMs.

The 2024 C3 Aircross AT models also offer a fully digital TFT instrument cluster with TPMS, a tachometer, 17-inch alloy wheels, and rear Air Conditioning vents with a dedicated blower among the features. The reports mention the visual difference between the automatic and manual variants; however, the updates mostly are about the interior.

Citroen C3 Automatic Price in India and Booking Details

Citroen launched its C3 Aircross in three new variant options, each priced differently. The Max variant of the cars comes with fully loaded features, and the Plus variant offers mid-specs. Mahindra Scorpio N Update: SUV's Feature Reductions Likely To Hit Across Various Variants as Part of IMCR Change, Says Report.

Citroen C3 Aircross Plus AT is priced at Rs. 12.84 Lakh (ex-showroom price)

Citroen C3 Aircross Max AT priced at Rs. 13.50 Lakh (ex-showroom price)

Citroen C3 Aircross Max AT 5+2 priced at Rs. 13.85 Lakh (ex-showroom price)

The All-New C3 Aircross SUV Automatic booking starts at Rs 25,000 token amount. The car will compete against popular models like the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Toyota Hyryder, Volkswagen Taigun, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, MG Astor and Skoda Kushaq.

