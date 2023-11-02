PRNewswire

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], November 2: In a remarkable leap towards a greener and more sustainable future, EKI Energy Services Ltd., a leading carbon credits developer and supplier globally, has launched its brand-new Carbon Neutral Certification Services. These services are custom-tailored to assist companies, products, services and events in their journey towards eco-friendliness and sustainability.

Carbon Neutral Certificate is awarded under following four categories: Carbon Neutral Company, Carbon Neutral Product, Carbon Neutral Service/Operation and Carbon Neutral Event. The certification prominently showcases a distinctive Carbon Neutral logo, symbolizing the certified authority's steadfast dedication to sustainability and carbon neutrality.

In the face of pressing climate challenges, businesses and organisations worldwide are recognizing the urgency to diminish their carbon footprint. Achieving "carbon neutrality" is an essential step that involves balancing the amount of carbon emissions generated with actions that remove or offset an equivalent amount of carbon from the environment. It's a significant stride towards combating climate change and demonstrating unwavering commitment to the environment.

Carbon Neutral Certification offers multiple benefits. Firstly, it promotes a positive environmental impact by helping organisations identify and mitigate carbon emissions in their operations, ultimately enhancing resource efficiency and contributing to global climate change mitigation. Secondly, it provides recognition and branding advantages, allowing companies to market their commitment to environmental responsibility, appealing to eco-conscious consumers, and gaining a competitive edge in the eco-friendly market. Lastly, the certification process helps organisations evaluate the financial aspects of their emissions, offering valuable data for cost management and efficiency improvements.

Mr. Manish Dabkara, MD & Chairman, EKI Energy Services Ltd., said, "We firmly believe that sustainability is not just a choice; it's a responsibility. Our Carbon Neutral Certification Services are designed to empower businesses and organisations to embrace eco-friendliness, reduce their environmental impact, enhance their ESG ratings, and make a profound difference in the ongoing global battle against climate change. We're dedicated to ensuring a greener, more sustainable future for generations to come."

The Carbon Neutral Certification journey commences with an initial consultation, progressing through phases of carbon management, emissions offsetting, independent verification, and ultimately, certification. EKI's partner company World of Circular Economy (WOCE) will offer support for calculation and monitoring of emissions. WOCE's SaaS offerings, such as Carbon Ledger for Scope 1,2,3 emissions, Carbon Book for individual carbon footprint assessment, Green APIs for straightforward emission calculations and offsetting, and Carbon Certificate Management (CCM), streamline emissions tracking and credit management. These tools ease the measurement, monitoring, and offsetting of emissions, aiding businesses in their net-zero endeavors.

The certification clearly displays its year of validity, signifying the period during which carbon neutrality status is officially recognized. Each certification includes a QR code that can be scanned with a smartphone or compatible device. This grants stakeholders and the public access to comprehensive information about carbon neutrality claim, including emissions data, reduction strategies, offsetting projects, and more. Additionally, every certification is accompanied by a unique identification number. This ID serves as a reference point for validation, further enhancing the authenticity of carbon neutrality claim.

These elements within the certification ensure transparency, allowing those interested in certified authority's sustainability efforts, to easy accessibility and verify the relevant information, contributing to greater trust and credibility in one's commitment to carbon neutrality.

EKI Energy Services, a trailblazer in sustainability, fields a team of experts steeped in carbon emissions, climate change, and sustainability. The company's commitment goes beyond certificates, actively collaborating with businesses to identify opportunities for supporting environmental and social causes, thus driving tangible change. Leveraging innovation, EKI Energy Service constantly explores cutting-edge technologies and strategies to make the journey towards carbon neutrality more accessible.

To know more about Carbon Neutral Certification and other services by EKI, contact us at business@enkingint.org

About EKI Energy Services Ltd.

EKI Energy Services Ltd. is a leading Carbon Credit Developer & Supplier across the globe. It is the first ever company to list a Plastic Project from India with Verra - a global accreditation standard located in Washington, USA. Founded in 2008, the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) listed company has been passionately working towards rehabilitating the planet to a future of net-zero carbon emissions. EKI offers sustainable solutions for climate change and carbon offsets with global standards like CDM, VCS, Gold Standard, GCC, IREC, TIGR and others. With an aim to contribute to the development of a climate resilient global economy, the company offers strategic solutions to businesses and organizations globally to achieve their climate ambition. EKI offerings span across Carbon Credit/Asset Management, Carbon Credit Generation, Carbon Credit Supply, Carbon Credit Offsetting, Carbon Footprint Management, Sustainability Audits, as well as Carbon Neutrality and Climate Positive initiatives. The company is today present in 16+ countries and has 3500+ customers across 40+ countries. As on date, EKI has supplied over 200+ million offsets. Visit our website to know more:

https://enkingint.org/

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2264618/EKI_Carbon_Neutral_Logo.jpg

