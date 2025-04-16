VMPL

New Delhi [India], April 16: Electrent, one of India's fastest-growing energy storage and power backup startups, has announced a major step forward in its retail journey with the launch of its in-built lithium-based Energy Storage System (ESS) across Rajasthan, in partnership with Neer Enterprises, a leading regional distributor known for its strong network and customer-centric approach.

The partnership will make Electrent's in-built lithium ESS power backup solutions available at multiple retail touchpoints across Rajasthan, giving customers easy access to future-ready, compact, efficient, and maintenance-free alternatives to traditional lead-acid batteries.

Electrent's solutions are already winning over Indian households for their wall-mountable compact design, longer life, longer battery backup and plug-n-play models. With this partnership, the brand is now set to reach homes, shops, offices, and apartments across both urban and semi-urban parts of the state.

"Rajasthan is a priority market for us. We wanted to ensure that our customers in the state have direct, walk-in access to our solutions. Neer Enterprises, with its deep retail and dealer network, was the perfect partner to help us achieve this on-ground presence," said Mr. Chirag Chawla, Founder and CEO, Electrent Energy.

Neer Enterprises, under the leadership of Mr. Shreepal Jain along with his sons- Mr. Jainam Jain, Mr. Neer Jain and Mr. Abhi Jain, brings over two decades of experience in regional distribution and services. With an established presence across Rajasthan, the company has a proven track record of connecting trusted brands to local retailers and customers. Their efficient logistics network and trained dealer base will help Electrent scale rapidly and offer faster deliveries.

Retail Availability & Customer Support

With this partnership, Electrent is taking an omnichannel approach by combining online convenience with offline accessibility and personalized support.Customers across Rajasthan can now visit authorized retail outlets to see live product demonstrations, ask questions in person and place direct orders.

Why Electrent's in-built lithium ESS is the smarter choice

Lithium-Powered - More efficient, longer-lasting, and faster charging than lead-acid batteries.Compact & Modern - Wall-mountable design to blend into modern Indian homes.Plug & Play - No more messy installations or component mismatches. One box. One solution.

At its core, Electrent is not just building power backup systems, it's building a future where energy is cleaner, smarter, and more accessible.

By eliminating the need for polluting and high-maintenance lead-acid batteries, Electrent's lithium-powered ESS solutions offer a sustainable alternative that's better for the environment and made for modern homes. With a deep focus on innovation, user convenience, and long-term reliability, Electrent is committed to reshaping how India thinks about backup power. This partnership with Neer Enterprises marks another milestone in the company's mission to deliver future-ready energy solutions that empower homes and businesses to stay uninterrupted.

For more details, visit - https://www.electrent.in/

