Entertainment News | Brenda Song Opens Up on Lighthearted Fights with Husband Macaulay Culkin

Washington DC [US], April 24 (ANI): Actress Brenda Song has shared a candid and playful glimpse into her married life with husband Macaulay Culkin, revealing that even their disagreements are lighthearted and rooted in friendly competition, according to People.

During the recent episode of Cosmo Goes Deep, Song sat down with her Running Point co-star Kate Hudson for a candid chat, where she opened up about the "pettiest" thing the couple argues about.

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According to Song, their most common playful disputes revolve around the popular video game Mario Kart, which they often play together in bed.

"One thing that we can argue about is we do play Mario Kart sometimes, like in bed. And then we get very, very competitive and we will like get like mildly mad at each other, for like cutting me off or like winning, beating me last minute. That's probably the pettiest thing," Song said, as quoted by People.

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Song, 38, and Culkin, 45, share two sons, Dakota, 5, and Carson, 3. The couple began dating in 2017 after meeting at a mutual friend, Seth Green's home and later got engaged in 2022.

Reflecting on their relationship in an earlier interview with Access Hollywood, Song said their bond formed when neither of them was actively looking for love.

"I think that's what was so beautiful. I always say he's like my unicorn. I wasn't going to settle for anything, but he is exactly what I was hoping to look for," she said.

Song has often described Culkin as her closest confidant, highlighting their shared interests and compatibility.

"He understands my work, we can talk about football, we talk about basketball, we can cook together. I think I just really lucked out," she added, as per People.

In a joint interview in 2025, Culkin also spoke about the depth of his feelings for Song.

"I'd never felt this way before. I believed in her. I mean, I believed in people before, but I believed in her down to my bone marrow. You know what I mean? I put it behind the armor though, behind that shield," he said. (ANI)

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