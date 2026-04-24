New York, April 24: TIME will launch TIME100 Next India, a new edition of its TIME100 Next franchise, recognizing the next generation of Indian leaders whose work and vision are shaping the future, in partnership with Reliance. The announcement was made on stage during the annual TIME100 Gala in New York City on Thursday by TIME Chief Executive Officer Jessica Sibley and Reliance Foundation Founder and Chairperson Nita Mukesh Ambani.

The TIME100 Next India list will be curated by TIME editors and recognize 100 emerging leaders from India and the diaspora shaping the future of India across arts, science, business, sports, advocacy, and more. It will be published online, and celebrated at the TIME100 Next India Gala at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre in Mumbai in December 2026, as per the press release. TIME100 2026: Ranbir Kapoor, Vikas Khanna and Sundar Pichai Feature in TIME’s Most Influential People in the World List.

"We are thrilled to bring TIME100 Next to India for the first time," said TIME Chief Executive Officer Jessica Sibley in a statement. "TIME100 Next India reflects our ongoing commitment to recognizing and convening the next generation of leaders who are driving progress across industries and around the world. We are grateful to Reliance for their partnership in making this a reality."

"At Reliance, we're committed to building India's future by empowering the next generation of talent, ideas, and leadership," said Founder and Chairperson of Reliance Foundation, Nita M. Ambani. "We're excited to partner with TIME to bring TIME100 NEXT India at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre in Mumbai, India, for the first time ever. It has always been our vision to bring the best of the world to India and the best of India to the world." 'Is Time Magazine Still in Business?': US President Donald Trump Reacts to Time Magazine's New Cover That Features Elon Musk Sitting Behind His Resolute Desk (Watch Video).

"TIME100 Next has become one of the most powerful platforms for identifying the leaders who will define the decades ahead. Expanding to India allows us to bring that spotlight to an extraordinary generation of emerging talent at a pivotal moment and to tell their stories for a truly global audience," said TIME Chief Strategy Officer and Executive Editor Dan Macsai, who oversees the TIME100 franchise.

The launch of TIME100 Next India marks the latest chapter in the global expansion of the TIME100 franchise and the first-ever international iteration of TIME100 Next. To date, TIME has convened TIME100 Impact Awards events internationally since 2021, and, through its rapidly-expanding global events division, has hosted events in cities on five continents. Additional details on the inaugural TIME100 Next India list and gala will be announced in the coming months.

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