New Delhi [India], May 11 (ANI/NewsVoir): Electric One, India's Largest EV Super Stores Chain, will collaborate with Ipower Batteries Pvt. Ltd. to set up the first-of-its-kind Battery Health and Replacement Centres which will ensure that the EV batteries are checked on time and replaced with high-grade lithium batteries to avoid any accidents on road or otherwise.

The partnership will set up 500 centres across the country which will be managed by Electric One and Ipower Batteries jointly, along with Electric One franchise Super stores as Hub Centres pan India. Electric One enjoys support from top OEMs and currently boasts of 6 High Speed Electric Scooters and Motorcycles under one roof which attracts larger footfall and sales from its stores pan India.

The Battery Health and Replacement centres will cater to the consumer needs of all popular EV models and make from top OEMs like Hero Electric, Okinawa, Battre, Ampere, Pure EV, Benling, Kinetic Green , Okaya etc at affordable price and with extended warranties upto 3+ years, said Amit Das, Founder and CEO, Electric One (www.electric-one.com)

The training and awareness programs around battery testing and replacement will be conducted at Ipower's world-class battery manufacturing and R&D facility in Kundli, Haryana under Expert Supervision of Electric One Technical Team.

"As EV battery manufacturers we feel the recent spate of EV vehicles catching fire has a lot to do with raising people's awareness about EV segment as a whole too. There are many aspects to EV than just a vehicle and its battery, people using them need to be made aware of on-ground realties for EV to take off full-fledged in India. The country is warming up to the concept and we as key players in the industry need to also ensure safe transition to EV", said Vikas Aggarwal, MD & Founder-Ipower Batteries Pvt Ltd.

Electric One plans to open 250 stores this FY from its current store base of 100 plus stores with a massive focus on the South Indian market. Established in 2020 amidst severe covid scenario, Electric One came out with a strong show to set up India's largest EV Super Store chain with pan India presence covering 15 states and 40 plus cities and working with 15 top OEMs in the electric scooter and electric e-rickshaw segment. Ipower Batteries Pvt Ltd has been their leading choice of battery manufacturer and the company has its tailor made batteries across Electric One's stores.

After consolidating the operations and enhancing the overall process efficiency, it has partnered with serious players like Okinawa, Kinetic, SAR group, GT Force, Hero Lectro, Go Zero, Emotorad, Gemopai etc. under its multi-brand format with standardised CI/DI, EV service stations and genuine spare parts. Believing that skilled training and awareness are one of the important parameters of success, Electric One has structured and dedicated teams to handhold dealers to become successful in the competitive market. And as a result, Electric One has registered an impressive 15 times YOY growth and is eying to cross 100 crores this FY2022.

"The company has plans to invest more than 15 million USD to stabilise the growing market with future technology and virtual dealership modes boosting retail sales for its dealer partners. After streamlining sales efficiency and the supply chains with the right fit of quality batteries, customer satisfaction, after sales support with complete peace of mind are some of the key areas to focus on." said, Amit Das, Founder & CEO, Electric One.

Electric One is the "India's Largest EV Super Store chain" backed by seasoned Founding team from India and Germany. It is a platform for sales and distribution of electric two and three wheelers. The company has on board leading OEM brands and battery supplies and aims to provide pocket friendly mobility solutions and Zero pollution mission. Enabling customer experience with technology and VR are some of the key future areas to focus upon.

Incorporated in December 2019, with a full-fledged state of the art manufacturing unit in Kundli (Haryana) which has a large capacity energy storage per month, Ipower batteries is aimed at fulfilling the need for such solutions. The company has a strong backing in R&D and experience for over three decades from its parent company which allows them to work on innovative product line for the market. The company's manufacturing has IMS certified (ISO 9001-2015,14001:2015,45001:2018) for producing high-quality Lithium-Ion batteries. With this they are ready to become the largest Clean Energy Storage Provider in India.

