The COVID-19 epidemic is not over yet and in the meantime panic has spread about a new disease. Amidst the recent incidents of food poisoning, a new virus has been detected in many parts of Kerala, named Tomato Flu. After this, tests are being done for all those people who are complaining of fever. The rare disease has so far engulfed more than 80 children under the age of five in the state and this number may increase in the time to come.

Tomato flu is an unknown fever, which has been found in children under five years of age in Kerala. A child infected with flu may develop rashes and blisters, which are usually red in colour. That's why it is called 'tomato flu' or 'tomato fever'. The disease has been found only in parts of Kerala and health officials have warned that the virus could spread further if measures are not taken to prevent infection. What Is Lassa Fever? Know About Causes, Symptoms, Prevention And Treatment Of Acute Viral Illness

Symptoms of the disease include rashes and skin irritation. Children infected with the disease experience tiredness, joint pain, high fever and body aches. Discolouration of the hands, knees, buttocks are some other symptoms. Infected children may also experience abdominal cramps, nausea, vomiting or diarrhoea. Other symptoms include coughing, sneezing and a runny nose.

Causes of the disease are still unknown. The health officials are still investigating the main causes of Tomato Fever. According to reports, in India it is only parts of Kollam that have seen tomato flu, but the health officials have warned that this could spread to other regions if action is not taken on time. African Swine Fever in India: 16 More Pigs Die in Mizoram, Toll Rises to 770 in State

Parents should immediately consult a nearby doctor if their child shows any of the above symptoms. The infected children are advised to stay hydrated by drinking a lot of purified water. The blisters or rashes should not be scratched and proper cleanliness and hygiene should be maintained. Members of family and friends should avoid any close contact with the infected person. The patients should take proper rest to avoid the long-lasting effects of the fever.

