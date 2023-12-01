ATK

New Delhi [India], December 1: Abhinav Immigration, in partnership with Endevio Ltd, warmly invites High Net Worth Individuals (HNIs) to a seminar scheduled for December 5th in Delhi and December 7th in Mumbai. This invitation-only event promises insights into the Malta Permanent Residency by Investment Program.

One of the seminar highlights is the presence of Alex Muscat, who was the architect of Malta citizenship and Permanent Residency through Investment Programs during his tenure as Deputy Minister for Citizenship and Communities from 2020 to 2022. These innovative programs, which have become initiatives today, owe much to Muscat's approach.

Esteemed speakers at the seminar include;

* Alex Muscat, Minister for Citizenship and Residency (2020-2022)

* Oliver Said; CEO, Endevio Ltd

* Alexandra Kenna; Senior Executive, Endevio Ltd

* Ajay Sharma; President, Abhinav Immigration Services

* Rohit Kumar Sharma; Director and COO Abhinav Immigration Services

Muscat emphasizes the potential for relations as Malta engages with India. He highlights that Malta's prestigious residency program offers opportunities and demonstrates its commitment to excellence and cultural integration. The program serves as a guide for individuals looking for stability, cultural diversity and economic prosperity.

Oliver Said eagerly anticipates his trip to India, a country renowned for its culture and promising opportunities. He highlights Malta's offerings, encompassing an English-speaking environment with ties to the Commonwealth and a permanent residency program extending privileges to five generations of families. He emphasizes that the program aims to provide a gateway to a welcoming community that values luxury and convenience.

Ajay Sharma acknowledges the awaited demand among Indians for an alternative residency program in an English-speaking nation. The Maltese residency by investment initiative, starting at Rs 1.20 crores, offers multi-generational residency planning, affordability, and transparency. It also grants lifetime access to Schengen visas, bypassing the visa processes faced by Indian nationals.

The seminar allows individuals (HNIs) with family net worth ranging from 6 to 7 crores to connect with industry leaders and like-minded visionaries. Registration requires a fee of Rs 1000 per person. To secure your seat, get in touch with +91 8595338595. Send an email to web@abhinav.com. Alternatively, can register by filling the form - Register Now

Abhinav Immigration (www.abhinav.com) Team will connect with you and guide you regarding the process and benefits of the program. Be a part of an experience exploring Malta's renowned residency programs, guided by the esteemed Alex Muscat. We are excitedly looking forward to having you join us at our seminars. If you have any media-related questions, please don't hesitate to contact us. For more details watch the below video.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JFfR0czUa2w

