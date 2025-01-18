Elevating the Sarangi on the Global Stage at Candlelight Concerts with Nabeel Khan

New Delhi [India], January 18: Indian classical music achieved a historic milestone as Nabeel Khan, a maestro of the Sarangi, introduced the instrument to Fever's prestigious Candlelight Concerts. As the first artist to represent the Sarangi on this global platform, Nabeel Khan's performances have captivated audiences in cities such as Dubai, London, Paris, and New Delhi, shining a spotlight on the beauty and depth of this iconic Indian classical instrument.

A Legacy of Musical Brilliance

Nabeel Khan, a prodigy from the renowned Moradabad Sainia Gharana, carries forward the rich heritage of the Sarangi, known as the "Queen of Indian Classical Instruments." Guided by his grandfather, the legendary Ustad Sabri Khan, Nabeel began his musical journey at just seven years old. His mastery of the Sarangi has introduced this expressive and soulful instrument to audiences worldwide.

In January 2024, Nabeel Khan made history by performing at the Zabeel Theatre, Dubai, marking the Sarangi's debut at the Candlelight Concerts. He has since performed at over 10 iconic venues, including the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, Burj Al Arab, Zabeel Park Dubai and Union Chapel in London, mesmerizing over 60,000 attendees and redefining the global perception of Indian classical music.

Candlelight Concerts in India

The Candlelight Concerts series expanded to India in October 2024, with Nabeel Khan leading the way. His performance at the Shri Ram Centre for Performing Arts in New Delhi showcased the Sarangi's emotive depth, creating a lasting impression on the audience and further solidifying its place in global music culture.

Upcoming Candlelight Concerts Featuring Nabeel Khan and the Sarangi

- 25th January: New Delhi

- 1st February: Gurugram

- 9th February: Dubai

- 16th February: Abu Dhabi

- 28th February: New Delhi

- 2nd March: Mumbai

Nabeel Khan's journey with the Sarangi continues to inspire and enchant, bringing this rare and soulful instrument to the forefront of global musical stages.

