Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], January 9: Eloelo, India's leading homegrown live social media platform, is proud to announce a partnership with Zee Media, one of the country's foremost media and entertainment networks. In lieu of this collaboration, they introduced a new category, 'Best Eloelo Live Streamer of the Year', at the Zee Newsmaker Awards 2023 which aims to champion and recognise live streamers in India.

In recognition of the growing influence of live streaming in India, Zee Media and Eloelo have introduced India's first dedicated awards category for live streamers. This strategic move further demonstrates the mainstream acceptance of live streaming and highlights Eloelo's role in shaping the landscape of live social entertainment in India. Commenting on the partnership, Nisheeth Pandey, COO of Eloelo said, "We are thrilled to partner with Zee, a trailblazer in the media and entertainment industry. This collaboration not only validates the significance of live streaming but also builds on our vision to make Eloelo the platform of choice for aspiring and established live streamers alike. We are immensely proud of our homegrown creators and their nominations alongside known names in the industry. This special category is an opportunity for both emerging and established creators to showcase their talents, resonate with shared passions, and build connections among diverse creators."

What sets Eloelo apart is the platform's ability to nurture homegrown talent, putting them on par with more established names in the industry. The fact that Eloelo's creators are not only participating but also being nominated alongside well-known personalities augments the platform's commitment to providing equal and unique opportunities for creators to thrive in the sphere.

Eloelo has become a platform of choice for creators across India, with over 120K content creators. The Eloelo app is currently ranked among the top 4 in the Entertainment category on the Google Play store in India.

