Chelsea face Middlesbrough away from home in the first leg of their Carabao Cup semi-final tie with the Blues looking to gain some early momentum. It has not gone according to plan for Mauricio Pochettino in his first season in charge of the club as they languish at tenth in the Premier League points table. Winning the Carabao Cup will give some breathing space to the Argentine boss while also adding a trophy to the Blues' cabinet which is crucial. Middlesbrough head into the contest on the back of a FA Cup exit at the hands of Aston Villa. They will need to improve considerably to put up a fight against their much stronger opponent. Middlesbrough versus Chelsea will be streamed on the FanCode app from 1:30 AM IST.

Morgan Rogers is suspended for this tie for Middlesbrough and will be a major missing. Samuel Silvera and Riley McGree are featuring for Australia in the Asian Cup while Seny Dieng also is away on international duty. Emanuel Latte Lath will lead the attack for the hosts with Matts Crooks and Josh Coburn the wingers.

Christopher Nkunku has a hip injury and this rules him out of the game which is another setback for the French playmaker. Cole Palmer and Raheem Sterling will be deployed on the wings with Armando Broja as the central striker. Enzo Fernandez is a key player in midfield for the Blues and he will be pushing forward to join the attack with each opportunity available.

When is Middlesbrough vs Chelsea, Carabao Cup 2023-24 Football Match? Know Date Time and Venue

Middlesbrough will host Chelsea in the Carabao Cup 2023-24 semifinal 1st Leg on Wednesday, January 10. The match is set to begin at 1:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time) and it will be played at Riverside Stadium, Middlesbrough, England.

Where to Get Live Telecast of Middlesbrough vs Chelsea, Carabao Cup 2023-24 Football Match?

Unfortunately the broadcasting rights to the Carabao Cup 2023-24 is unavailable in India. Therefore, fans will not be able to watch the live telecast of the Middlesbrough vs Chelsea semifinal match on TV. For live streaming details, scroll down.

How to Get Live Streaming of Middlesbrough vs Chelsea, Carabao Cup 2023-24 Football Match?

The broadcasting rights of the Carabao Cup 2023-24 are with FanCode. Fans can watch the live streaming of the Middlesbrough vs Chelsea Carabao Cup 2023-24 semifinal match on the FanCode app and website. It will be a keenly contested game with Chelsea securing a narrow 0-1 victory on the road.

