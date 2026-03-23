PNN

New Delhi [India], March 23: India continues to witness the rise of remarkable professionals who are transforming industries through innovation, leadership, and dedication. From Ayurveda healthcare, digital marketing, clean energy, entrepreneurship, filmmaking, and spirituality, these individuals are shaping the future while inspiring others with their achievements and vision.

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Here are the Top 10 Inspiring Personalities in India who are creating meaningful impact across diverse sectors.

1. Dr. Sreeraman Mooss - Advancing Classical Kerala Ayurveda

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Dr. Sreeraman Mooss, from the renowned Ashtavaidyan Pulamanthole Mooss lineage, is advancing Classical Kerala Ayurveda through the Pulamanthole Mooss Inherited Clinic. The clinic specializes in treating genetic disorders, neurological conditions, and developmental disorders in children.

Through personalized Ayurvedic therapies, rehabilitation programs, and long-term treatment protocols, the clinic has helped families across India find renewed hope for conditions often considered difficult to treat.

2. Anil Valvi - Digital Marketing Strategist and Growth Expert

Anil Valvi is a digital marketing strategist and Digital Head of Catchy Climbers, a next-generation 360° digital marketing agency. He specializes in SEO, ecommerce management, performance marketing, and social media marketing.

Through data-driven strategies and creative campaigns, Anil helps businesses build stronger digital brands, generate quality leads, and achieve measurable online growth across industries.

3. Dr. Dipenti Merchant - Holistic Wellness Expert

Dr. Dipenti Merchant, a PhD holder and Gold Medalist in Vastu Shastra, is widely recognized for redefining holistic wellness and spiritual sciences. Honored with the Real Super Women Award 2024, she integrates Vastu Shastra, Numerology, Tarot, Reiki, and Occult sciences through her research-based Five-Pillar methodology.

With over 10,000 successful consultations, she continues to guide individuals toward balance, clarity, healing, and spiritual growth.

4. Harshada Pathare - Author and Documentary Filmmaker

Harshada Pathare is an acclaimed author and documentary filmmaker whose journey reflects resilience, perseverance, and creativity. Through her storytelling and documentaries, she highlights powerful human narratives that encourage individuals to transform challenges into opportunities for growth.

Her work continues to inspire audiences who believe in purpose-driven storytelling and personal transformation.

5. Dr. Dhanesh Bhanushali ( BAMS, MD A.M)

At Bhanugandhi Ayurveda Clinic, a truly inspiring milestone was achieved by successfully eliminating an 18mm kidney stone without surgery, bringing immense relief and hope to the patient. Under the expert care of Dr. Dhanesh Bhanushali (BAMS, MD A.M), alongside his father Vaidya Sunil Bhanushali, this healing journey reflects generations of dedication. With over 35 years of Ayurvedic expertise, the clinic continues to offer safe, natural, and compassionate treatments, restoring health and faith in traditional healing practices.

6. Huseinn Nalwala - Founder of Aromatic Air Care

Huseinn Nalwala is the founder of Aromatic, an air care company based in Surat, Gujarat. Since its establishment in 2006, Aromatic has been providing air conditioning services and air freshening solutions for homes and businesses.

With a strong focus on service quality and customer satisfaction, Aromatic continues to help create clean, comfortable, and hygienic indoor environments across Surat and surrounding regions.

7. Sanjay Gupta - Energy Storage and EV Ecosystem Professional

Sanjay Gupta is a versatile professional with deep expertise in energy storage technologies and the EV ecosystem. With experience across lithium-ion batteries, ESS, BESS, telecom power systems, and industrial energy applications, he combines technical expertise with strategic thinking.

His work contributes to operational excellence and innovation in India's clean energy transition and electric mobility sector.

8. Adarsh Panda - Technology Entrepreneur and Innovator

Adarsh Panda is a technology and business professional with over five years of experience in Oracle and enterprise solutions.

As a founding member of HourBrand, Techowiz, and PhoolTea, he works across marketing, operations, and product development to build scalable digital solutions and innovative consumer products.

His entrepreneurial contributions have been recognized by Fox Story India, where he was honored among "100 Under 40" and "50 Under 50 Empowered Indians."

9. Rajat Kumar - Emerging Film Producer

Young producer Rajat Kumar is rapidly building his presence in the Indian film and entertainment industry. He is currently producing multiple films in collaboration with reputed studios.

His upcoming projects include Clue, Veer Ki Heer, Social Media, Rab Ne Fasa Di Jodi, and Turram Khan, along with a web series titled Aapa. Rajat has also been part of the execution of well-known projects including Fukrey 3, Jamtara, Captain Miller, and the award-winning series Delhi Crime.

10. Yogi Priyavrat Animesh - Spiritual Leader and Author

Yogi Priyavrat Animesh is a spiritual leader, author, and Founder-President of the OOJ Foundation, dedicated to advancing consciousness studies, Sanatan wisdom, and inner transformation.

Through global spiritual gatherings, meditation initiatives, and philosophical writings, he promotes elemental awareness, conscious living, and spiritual growth.

He is the author of several books including The Infinite Path, The Air, The Fire, Mahakumbh, Nepal, Guru, Sishu Kadam, and Manas Moti, inspiring seekers worldwide to explore self-realization, ecological harmony, and spiritual awareness.

Conclusion

These Top 10 Inspiring Personalities in India represent a diverse spectrum of leadership and innovation across healthcare, technology, energy, media, wellness, entrepreneurship, and spirituality. Their journeys demonstrate how dedication, vision, and purpose can shape industries while inspiring countless individuals to pursue meaningful impact.

For more information, visit: Emerging Personalities

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