Gurugram (Haryana) [India], January 16: Emperium Group, recognised as 'Haryana's most trusted Realty Brand' by the Dainik Jagran Group, continues to set industry benchmarks through its unwavering commitment to ethical development, sustainability, and 100% on time delivery. With over 14 landmark projects across Gurugram, Panipat, and Yamuna Nagar, Emperium has emerged as a regional leader known for building long term value and not just structures.

Founded in 2017 and deeply rooted in Haryana, Emperium has earned the trust of 6,000+ residents, backed by a proven track record of delivering every project on time or ahead of schedule.

The philosophy of "Building Values" shapes Emperium's approach to disciplined planning, on time execution, ethical governance, and people first engagement, translating intent into measurable delivery and enduring credibility

Strong Commitment to Society and the Environment

Through the Emperium Foundation, the Group actively contributes to social and environmental well being across the regions it operates in. Key initiatives include

* Plantation of over 40,000 trees across Gurugram, Panipat, and Yamuna Nagar, reinforcing Emperium's commitment to environmental sustenance.

* Donation of study slates to students at the Government Institute for the Blind (Girls & Boys), Panipat, reinforcing inclusive education for specially abled students.

* Donation to Khushboo Foundation, Gurugram, supporting infrastructural refinement through electrical supplies, along with snacks and groceries for the children and faculty.

* Distribution of blankets to construction labourers across Gurugram project sites during winter, prioritising dignity, care, and worker welfare

These initiatives reflect Emperium's belief that real progress is measured not only by built spaces, but by the impact created for societal & environmental well being.

People First Culture, Inside and Out

At Emperium, values are not just promised to customers, they are first lived by its employees. A progressive, people centric culture empowers teams to deliver with integrity, consistency, and ownership, translating internal values into trusted customer experiences. This commitment is reinforced through employee focused policies, including education grants, mandatory group insurance coverage, and regular training and upskilling programmes that exceed industry benchmarks, anchored by a culture of professionalism, transparency, teamwork, and Apnapan, a core value that fosters a deep sense of belonging and shapes how Emperium builds enduring communities.

This strong internal culture is reflected in high employee engagement, professional customer service standards, and consistent execution excellence.

Differentiation Built on Trust and Delivery

In an industry often challenged by delays and opacity, Emperium addresses a critical market gap through a simple yet powerful approach:

100% Deliver on time. Deliver with values.

With IGBC certified Gold & Platinum developments, a focus on sustainability-led residencies, and thoughtfully planned, low density communities, Emperium prioritises

long term lifestyle value over short term gains. The Group has delivered 1.68 million sq. ft. in 2025 and is on track to deliver an additional 3.23 million sq. ft. by mid 2026.

"As Haryana continues to grow, our responsibility as developers grows with it. Emperium will continue to expand, staying true to our values while building communities that are relevant, resilient, and trusted for generations" said Ravi Saund, Founding Director, Emperium Group

