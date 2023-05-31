GLOBAL PR CONNECT (GPRC)

New Delhi [India], May 31: Leadup Universe, Asia's Leading career acceleration organization, in association with Work Universe, presented an extraordinary showcase of India Inc.'s performance and preparedness for the future of work with their flagship event, "Employer of the Future (EOTF) 2023". This ground-breaking initiative brought together renowned industry leaders and 200 CXOs for insightful discussions on the anchors of capability, capacity, and change. The forums, held in Gurgaon, Mumbai and Bangalore over the past weeks, marked a significant milestone for the future of work in India. The forum engages 200 CXOs and facilitates 24 visionary organizations.

The Board of EOTF comprised esteemed individuals from diverse backgrounds, including Anand Kripalu, Managing Director & Global CEO of Essel Propack Limited; Radha Ahluwalia, Independent Director of AllCargo Limited, Wheebox, and General Partner at Work Universe; Radhika Ghai, Founder & CEO of Kindlife; Rajeev Dubey, Chairman of Mahindra Insurance Brokers, Mahindra Steel Service Centre, and Mahindra First Choice Wheel; Dr. Ritu Anand, former Senior Vice President & Chief Leadership and Diversity Officer at Tata Consultancy Services; Dr. Santrupt Misra, Group Director of Birla Carbon and Director of Chemicals & Group H.R. at Aditya Birla Group; Suchi Mukherjee, Founder & CEO of Limeroad; and Suresh Narayanan, Chairman and MD of Nestle India Ltd.

During the event, 18 outstanding organizations and 6 with noteworthy best practices were felicitated for their remarkable embrace of the future of work. These trailblazers include Cactus Communications, Meesho, Cisco Systems India Pvt. Ltd., Shiprocket, DBS Bank, Spice Money, Fractal, Tata Power, Genpact, The Good Glamm Group, HDFC Bank, The Titan Company, Incred Finance, Wipro Limited, Lead School, Yara Fertilisers, MakeMyTrip, and Zetwerk. In addition, six organizations received special recognition for their noteworthy best practices: Amara Raja Group, Bennett Coleman & Co. Ltd., GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals Ltd, Lupin Ltd., Mankind Pharma, Amara Raja Group, Bennett Coleman & Co. Ltd., GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals Ltd, Lupin Ltd., Mankind Pharma and Philips India.

The EOTF 2023 forums served as a catalyst for change, challenging traditional methods and fostering an environment of innovation and collaboration. With a strong emphasis on people, systems, and innovation, the forum emphasized the importance of prioritizing employees and empowering them to drive long-term growth and success.

Swaminathan Subramanian, CPO of Fullerton India, remarked, "We have the responsibility to build a workplace culture that empowers employees to excel and grow while making a positive impact on their organization and society. EOTF is a great platform to share evolutionary people practices with an opportunity to challenge conventional methods and discover new norms." Anisha Dossa Aibara, CEO and Co-Founder of Jify, emphasized the significance of creating an inspiring and empowering workplace that goes beyond monetary compensation to attract and retain top talent.

An era that demands agility, resilience, and innovation, it is crucial for businesses to learn from each other's successes and challenges. The EOTF forum across the 3 cities provided an unparalleled platform for exchanging ideas, igniting diverse perspectives and crafted solutions for the future of work," stated Rashmi Mandloi, Co-Founder of Leadup Universe.

Mayank Verma, CEO and Co-Founder, Leadup Universe said, "We are extremely delighted with the response. The forum has proved to be a remarkable platform for fostering insightful discussions and meaningful connections for the CXO community. The presence and active participation of 200+ C-Suite leaders from across sectors was instrumental in making it a memorable experience. The design of these events encompassed the felicitation of 24 listed organizations, thought-provoking CXO dialogue, panel discussion followed with networking sessions for exchanges of ideas to solve for the challenges faced by organizations in the rapidly evolving business landscape. Our idea of engineering this space is for the C-suite to enable the aspiring "Employers of the Future" through sharing best practices, innovative strategies and emerging trends.

The events were supported by Fullerton India as the presenting partner, Jify as financial wellness partner, The Quorum as event and experience partner, Sunstone as upskilling partner, and DB Schenker as strategic partner.

For more information visit www.leadupuniverse.com/ https://aspiringcxoclub.com

