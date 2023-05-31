Mumbai, May 31: In order to address the rising incidence of accidents involving two-wheelers, the Navi Mumbai Regional Transport Department has sent notices to several educational institutions, corporate offices, government and private agencies. According to Section 194(c) of the Motor Vehicles Act, the notification has been issued. The message underscores how crucial helmet use is. In case of non-compliance, a warning of disciplinary action has also been sent.

According to statistics, two-wheelers make up a significant portion of vehicle accidents in the state, and the number of fatalities attributable to failure to wear a helmet is disturbingly high. Jammu & Kashmir: Policemen's Attempt of Distributing Helmets to Bikers is Heart-Warming.

In response, the Motor Vehicles Act of 1988's Section 128 and associated clauses have been amended by the Transport Department to make the wearing of helmets a requirement.

The notices have been sent to various facilities, including government and commercial offices, businesses, educational institutions, and colleges, according to deputy regional transport officer Hemangini Patil.

The letters warn institutions to forbid motorbike riders and pillion passengers from entering their facilities without helmets. If the group doesn't comply, Section 194(c) of the Motor Vehicles Act of 1988 may impose penalties and hold the organisation accountable.

According to reports, Patil stressed that public awareness efforts regarding the required helmet regulation are being held in Navi Mumbai in private businesses, governmental and corporate offices, as well as educational facilities and universities. Tactical Helmets for Sikh Soldiers: Tactical Helmets Are an Integral Part of Flying Gear.

Along with this, warnings asking bike riders without helmets to stay off their property have been sent to several educational institutions and workplaces.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 31, 2023 04:33 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).