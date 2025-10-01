BusinessWire India

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], October 1: In a major step toward improving rural livelihoods, HDFC Parivartan in partnership with ISAP India Foundation, is implementing a comprehensive program to support small and marginal farmers in the border districts of Baramulla, Budgam, Ganderbal, Pulwama, and Kupwara in Jammu & Kashmir.

Also Read | Shillong Teer Result Today, October 1, 2025: Check Winning Numbers, Live Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

The initiative focuses on diversifying traditional cropping systems, introducing modern technologies, and creating market linkages for some of Kashmir's most marginalized communities. Farmers are being encouraged to move beyond low-value cereals and maize toward high-value vegetable cultivation, which provides significantly better income opportunities. To combat the recurring challenge of water scarcity, the program is also facilitating access to solar water pumps, polyhouses for protected cultivation, and solar dryers for post-harvest management.

Another distinctive feature of the program is its emphasis on organic farming and mechanization, ensuring that farmers adopt climate-smart practices that protect the environment while improving yields. At the same time, the initiative is extending critical support for the branding and marketing of Kashmiri saffron, one of the region's most iconic crops, helping producers secure better positioning in national and international markets.

Also Read | New Zealand vs Australia Live Streaming Online, 1st T20I 2025: How To Watch NZ vs AUS Cricket Match Free Live Telecast on TV?.

Speaking about the vision behind this program, Mr. Gaurav Vats, Director, Agriculture Services, ISAP India Foundation, said:

"At ISAP, we strongly believe that technology, renewable energy, and community-driven innovations can transform livelihoods, even in the most remote geographies. This program is not only strengthening agricultural resilience but also empowering farmers to access better markets with higher returns for their produce."

On the ground, these interventions are already leading to positive changes. Farmers are showing greater confidence in experimenting with new crops and practices, and initial results indicate more stable and diversified income streams. From a monitoring perspective, Ms. Tanushree, Head of Monitoring & Evaluation, ISAP India Foundation, highlighted:

"We are witnessing encouraging results on the ground. Farmers are adopting new practices, incomes are beginning to stabilize, and communities are becoming more confident about agriculture as a sustainable livelihood. The project's focus on organic farming and saffron branding is creating long-term value for these border farmers."

The program is being supported under HDFC Parivartan, HDFC Bank's umbrella for all social initiatives. Through this partnership, ISAP and HDFC are combining grassroots expertise with strategic resources to ensure lasting impact in a region that faces unique geographic and socio-economic challenges.

Commenting on HDFC's commitment, Ms. Arpana, DVP, HDFC Parivartan, said:"HDFC Parivartan is committed to fostering inclusive and sustainable growth in some of India's most challenging geographies. Our partnership with ISAP is a step toward empowering farmers in Kashmir to become self-reliant and resilient, while preserving the region's unique agricultural identity."

Underscoring the importance of targeted support, Ms. Varnika, Program Manager, HDFC Parivartan, added:"The resilience and adaptability of farmers in Kashmir is truly inspiring. Through targeted interventions in irrigation, mechanization, and marketing, we are ensuring that these communities are not left behind in the larger journey of agricultural transformation."

Together, HDFC Parivartan and ISAP India Foundation are laying the foundation for a sustainable agricultural ecosystem in Kashmir's five districts--one that empowers farmers with modern tools, strengthens community resilience, and positions local produce like saffron and vegetables in competitive markets. This initiative is a step toward ensuring that border farmers not only survive, but thrive in a rapidly changing agricultural landscape.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)