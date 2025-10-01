New Zealand National Cricket Team vs Australia National Cricket Team Free Live Streaming Online and TV Channel Telecast: Australia and New Zealand will start their preparations for the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup 2026 as they will take on each other in a three-match T20I series starting from October 1, Wednesday. Australia have recently played South Africa in an ODI series and secured a series victory. They are going through a transition with new combinations and will look to blend youth with experience as the core of senior players like Mitchell Marsh, Travis Head, Glenn Maxwell and Josh Hazlewood remain unchanged. One of the Australia's biggest talents has been Cameron Green who has shown immense potential in the small career he had so far, Green can be the trump card for Australia going forward. NZ vs AUS 2025: Josh Inglis Ruled out of New Zealand vs Australia T20I Series, Alex Carey Named Replacement.

For New Zealand, they have been in T20I action during the tri-series with South Africa and Zimbabwe in Zimbabwe. The Kiwis eventually won the competition and have shown steady improvement in the format. They have explosive openers in Finn Allen and Tim Seifert and coupled with a strong, skilled middle order, they pose significant threat. They also have a solid bowling attack up their ranks with Jacob Duffy and Will O'Rourke in form. New Zealand at home, will back themselves to edge past Australia but the hosts have suffered a blow as Rachin Ravindra is ruled out of the series following injury in training.

New Zealand vs Australia 1st T20I 2025 Details

Match NZ vs AUS 1st T20I Date Wednesday, October 1 Time 11:45 AM Indian Standard Time (IST) Venues Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui Live Streaming and Telecast Details Sony Ten 1 (live telecast), SonyLIV (live streaming)

When is New Zealand vs Australia 1st T20I 2025? Know the Date, Time and Venue

The New Zealand National Cricket Team vs Australia National Cricket Team 1st T20I 2025 will be played on Wednesday, October 1, at the Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui. The NZ vs AUS 1st T20I 2025 is set to start at 11:45 AM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where To Watch Live Telecast Of New Zealand vs Australia 1st T20I 2025?

Sony Sports Network are the official broadcast partner in India for the New Zealand vs Australia 2025 ODI series. Fans in India will find viewing options for the NZ vs AUS 1st T20I 2025 live telecast on Sony Ten 1 SD/HD TV channels. For the NZ vs AUS 2025 ODI series online viewing option, read below. Australia All-Rounder Glenn Maxwell To Feature in Dean Jones Trophy 2025 Despite ODI Retirement.

How To Watch Free Online Live Streaming Of New Zealand vs Australia 1st T20I 2025?

Sony Sports Network has the streaming rights to the New Zealand vs Australia 2025 ODI series. Fans in India can watch the NZ vs AUS 1st T20I 2025 live streaming on the SonyLIV app and website. But for that, fans would require a subscription. It is going to be a thrilling encounter and will depend on how Australia deals with New Zealand bowlers.

