New Delhi [India], February 22: CharanSparsh Foundation successfully hosted the First Yuva Road Safety Summit 2024, unveiling the theme "Guardians of the Road: Empowering Community for Safety." at Dr Ambedkar International Centre.

The Summit, dedicated to fostering a safer road environment, featured insightful discussions and presentations on the CharanSparsh Foundation's impactful road safety campaigns tailored for youth. With a focus on empowering the community, the Foundation aims to instill a sense of responsibility and awareness among the younger generations to actively contribute and adhere to road safety initiatives.

* Nitin Jairam Gadkari, Hon'ble Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, Government of India while addressing the students and participants said, "There is enforcement of the law for road safety, but there are no relevant results. Human behaviour is the most important reason behind it. Following lane discipline, like avoiding calls while driving, wearing helmets, avoiding drink-and-drive, and stopping at red lights, can reduce road accidents. If the truck drivers pledge to follow the road safety rules and regulations, the situation of road safety can be improved, and the media is playing a crucial role in creating awareness among the citizens."

Shashank Jaiswal, IPS, DCP, Delhi Police, said, "We should always be grateful to those from whom we have learned. The Delhi Police endeavours to ensure the safety of citizens and identifies black spots by analysing the incidents. To ensure safety, it is necessary that the citizens also take collective responsibility by abiding by the rules and regulations and supporting the police, which will ultimately lead to the betterment of roads and highways."

Maya Thakur, Chairperson of the CharanSparsh Foundation, who has been in the forefront of the summit and campaign on road safety said this year's summit reflects the range of activities for enhancing awareness and promoting health and wellbeing. Throughout the way, we will be offering medical health checkups for our valued police force, drivers, youth, and general public. This initiative highlights our commitment not only to the road sector but also to the holistic wellbeing of our citizens and the community. She further stated about her vision that several cultural programmes have been lined up to celebrate the diversity and vibrance of our society. This significant performance serves as a reminder that road safety is not just about rules and regulations but also fostering a sense of community shared responsibility.

Dr. S. L. Swamy, Chairman, ICE (I) and Trustee, CharanSparsh Foundation, said, "Road safety is the concern of all stakeholders. The highest number of accidents occur in India, and there is a need to take control measures, like making the youth aware of road safety, which can be achieved through workshops, updating the syllabus in schools and colleges, and most importantly, being a responsible citizen."

With fervor, 24 schools and colleges actively engaged in the month-long campaign leading to today's summit. Students, numbering in the hundreds, passionately pledged to assume the role of responsible citizens and devoted guardians of road safety. This collective commitment echoes not only in numbers but in the genuine dedication each student brings to the cause. Today's summit stands as a testament to their unwavering efforts, signaling the commencement of a broader community alliance dedicated to cultivating a safer and more responsible road environment

Interactive session with Shri Nitin Jairam Gadkari, Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, Government of India "Jan ki baat" by RJ Ultapulta Nitin Radio Big FM

