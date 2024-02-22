Salem, February 22: After successfully developing stepper motor for Chandrayaan-3 moon mission, students at the Sona College of Technology here have now powered Indian Space Research Organisation's (ISRO) latest weather satellite with precision equipment. The college’s SonaSPEED (Sona Special Power Electronics & Electric Drives) division once again displayed its sound research capabilities with a key equipment during the launch stage of ISRO’s meteorological satellite INSAT-3DS.

INSAT-3DS, which lifted off from the Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre, Sriharikota on February 17, will greatly assist India's weather agencies and help in providing increasingly accurate weather forecasting and disaster warning. “Sona researchers rigorously followed the process in the design and manufacture of this critical piece of equipment as INSAT-3DS weather satellite has been dubbed the “naughty boy” in the past with 6 out of its 15 flights not performing,” said Dr SRR Senthil Kumar, Principal, Sona College of Technology, in a statement. INSAT-3DS Update: Spacecraft Is Now in Geosynchronous Orbit, Expected To Reach IOT Location by February 28, Says ISRO.

Previously, ISRO has picked up a stepper motor made by the college’s SonaSPEED division for use in the Launch Vehicle Mark-III (LVM 3) to launch Chandrayaan-3. ISRO used a set of simplex permanent magnet stepper motors for use in the mixture control actuator during the cryogenic stage of the launch. The mixture control actuator helps mix liquid oxygen and liquid hydrogen in precise combination for a perfect lift off.

The Sona SPEED Team created motors were performance tested in the presence of scientists at the Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre before delivery. “With this prestigious order from ISRO, Sona’s research teams have sharpened design and development capabilities that go into making precision equipment for the space, defence and automotive sector,” said Chocko Valliappa, Vice Chairman, Sona College of Technology.

“Our researchers are confident of extending India’s sharp engineering edge to support government’s Make in India initiative, especially in the defence sector,” he added. As a reliable partner for developing indigenous technology products like rocket motors for mission critical applications of ISRO, SonaSPEED has also been picked up to provide precision components for the ensuing Gaganyaan mission, the College said in the statement. Union Cabinet Gives Nod for up to 100% FDI in Space Sector: Space Industry Welcomes New Norms, Expects USD 25 Billion Fresh Investment in 10 Years.

The pioneering R&D efforts of researchers and faculty at SonaSPEED have led them to supply ISRO special purpose BLDC (Brushless DC) motors for satellites and rockets as well as lunar robot for previous space missions. Sona College of Technology students, along with students from five other colleges, launched a student PICO satellite from ISRO facilities in September 2017.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 22, 2024 04:24 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).