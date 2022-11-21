New Delhi [India], November 21 (ANI/SRV): Sky Wire Broadcast, a leading provider of System Integration consultation and services for the TV Broadcast Industry, has recently launched the VIDEOCAST PTZ Camera to boost the quality of video production.

Designed for broadcasting, live streaming and conferencing, this Pan-tilt-zoom camera produces excellent image quality, thanks to its powerful SONY 1/2.8" Progressive CMOS sensor. In addition, the camera features a high-performance lens, which has a ratio of 12X Optical Zoom/20X Optical Zoom. Equipped with a variety of advanced features, this VIDEOCAST PTZ Camera provides all types of technical requirements.

High-quality Transmission

Perfect for live streaming, this newly launched device can easily be managed to capture smooth and steady footage from afar. This PTZ camera from the house of VIDEOCAST not only delivers superb image quality but also produces smooth pan, tilt and zoom functionality that enables on-air camera movement. It has a pan speed of 355° (max. speed: 80°/s) and a tilt speed of 30° to +30° (max. speed: 60°/s). It supports different video output, including HDMI, SDI, IP (POE Optional) and USB2.0.

Superb Connectivity

Widely used across many industries in different applications, like video conference systems, remote learning, media centres and other monitoring sites, this PTZ camera helps operators to get wide-area of coverage, thanks to its powerful connectivity. It can be easily connected to different streaming platforms and provide clean and clear pictures. With a full range of enhanced connectivity and remote control options, this VIDEOCAST PTZ Camera is the perfect choice for modern broadcasters.

As the demand for video content continues to expand in the broadcasting industry, it is always required to provide high-quality video experiences, and with this PTZ camera, it has become possible to achieve a high level of shooting experience. This newly launched device by Sky Wire Broadcast meets all the requirements of customers.

Key Features:

Lens: 12X Optical Zoom/ 20X Optical Zoom

Image Sensor: SONY 1/2.8" Progressive CMOS

Effective Pixels: 2.07 Megapixels

Resolution: 1080p60/50

Wide Angle: 72.5°

Pan: 355° (max. speed: 80°/s)

Tilt: 30° to +30° (max. speed: 60°/s)

Focus System: Auto/Manual

Transmission Protocol: RTMP, RTSP, TCP/IP, HTTP, ONVIF, NDI|HX (Optional)

Video Output HD: HDMI, SDI, IP(POE Optional), USB2.0

Power: 12V DC(10.8~13.0V DC)

Warranty: 1 Year

Weight: 1050g

Accessories: DC 12V power adapter, IR Remote, Operation manual, HDMI cable, USB Cable, Ceiling bracket

Sky Wire Broadcast Private Limited, established in 2012, provides a wide range of advanced hardware and software solutions for its customers in Broadcast & Education Technology. With a specialised team, the company serves various customers from different sections, including TV stations, schools, colleges, and universities. Founded by Avnish Kumar Singh, Sky Wire Broadcast aims to produce a variety of products and services for a better customer experience. For more information, please visit https://www.skywirebroadcast.com/.

To find out more details about this product, visit https://www.skywirebroadcast.com/product-page/videocast-ptz-camera-with-ip-output.

