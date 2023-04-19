Gurgaon (Haryana) [India], April 19 (ANI/BusinessWire India): At a time when the digital marketplace is flooded with service providers offering services at a click, Nakoda Urban Services has been able to ensure 100 per cent quality services through its vast network of service partners spread across 40 cities in the country.

The Nakoda Urban Services mobile app - available on both the iOS and Android platforms - allows its users to choose a preferred service, compare prices, and book an appointment, in the most user-friendly manner.

Started during an ongoing pandemic in October 2020 by Romica Jain and Manjula Jain, female entrepreneurs, Nakoda Urban Services is already boasting a significant base of over one million happy customers. With the mobile app now available on both iOS and Android platforms, it's now even more convenient for existing as well as new customers seeking top-notch professional services online. The app already has 1 lakh downloads and has received phenomenal ratings and reviews (4.9 stars) from existing customers people who have endorsed its user-friendly experience at economical prices.

Nakoda is a one-stop solution offering a wide range of services, including home and commercial deep cleaning, pest control, AC service and repair, plumbers, carpenters, electricians, packers and movers, house painting, CCTV installation and repair, balloon decoration, photography, and laptop repair. The company will soon be launching a new range of professional services like salons at home, pet grooming, and legal services offering tenant verification and house rent agreements. Top quality, hassle-free service at your doorstep

Unlike its competitors, who have confined themselves to an inquiry platform or lack flexibility due to fixed prices for services, Nakoda Urban Services is the first ever platform that has given control to its customers. The users can compare prices for their preferred services and book an appointment instantly. Services include:

- Nakoda's full home, kitchen and bathroom deep cleaning and sanitization services refresh the overall atmosphere of the living space, kitchen, and bathrooms. The team of professionals at Nakoda Urban Services makes sure to wipe off the toughest of stains even from those tiniest corners.

- Servicing the air conditioner every year just before the summer involves going through various online links and never-ending calls from service providers. Whereas, with Nakoda, the customers only get a call from the service professional they have selected through the app or website.

- Nakoda also provides packing and moving services and ensures the safety of one's valuable home decorations and delicate household goods. The professionals provided by Nakoda Urban Services specialise in making the windows shine, sprucing up the corners of the home, and maintaining the condition of mattresses and carpets.

- Through their skilled house painting experts and carpenters (Best Painters & House Painting Services in Delhi at the Best Price: nakodaurbanservices.com), Nakoda Urban Services also excels at revamping household furniture and repainting the walls. The service is available in 40 cities.

For its founders, Nakoda Urban Services was conceptualised for a simple reason that its competitors in the market kept control over service and pricing. When Nakoda was launched, consumers were given a variety of services under one roof with a feature to compare prices at the click of a button and enjoy the best services from Nakoda's network of over 10,000 professionals.

Nakoda Urban Services has a vision to centralise a vast pool of service professionals so that customers have the convenience of choosing the right professional for the service they need for their home and office. The company is also dedicated to protecting the privacy of its customers, as their details are not shared with any other online platform and remain exclusively with Nakoda Urban Services.

Nakoda's next target is to become the world's largest marketplace for home and commercial services. To achieve this Nakoda is targeting 10M Installations by 2024 end by opening new services and in new cities not only in India but outside India - such as in Canada, the US, Dubai, and Singapore. The Target is to cover 100+ cities globally by 2024 end.

(Nakoda Urban Services: House Deep Cleaning, AC Service, Pest Control, Event Decoration, and More; nakodaurbanservices.com)

