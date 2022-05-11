Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 11 (ANI/NewsVoir): Providing young minds a stage to present their innovative ideas for the future, India's first entrepreneurship search and mentorship event India's Future Tycoon (IFT) is unveiling its Season 4. Students from all over the country between the age group of 13-18 years present their innovative solutions to a given situation or problem.

The theme for this year is Social Techpreneurship and students from all over the nation challenge each other to present their ideas in front of a renowned and prestigious panel of judges.

IFT started in 2019, is a flagship initiative of ENpower, India's first comprehensive innovation and entrepreneurship learning ecosystem for schools, has laid a great platform for students to build ideas and get mentored to convert them into social ventures.

The success of IFT '19 resulted in it becoming an annual affair and IFT 2022 is the fourth consecutive time this marvelous event is being hosted. Over the past three seasons, more than 17000 students from 600+ schools across 252+ cities have participated in IFT and explored their entrepreneurial spirit.

In its previous seasons, IFT has had the honor and pleasure to present the world with several teen entrepreneurs including Divya Sijwali (17) and Parth Puri (16), Co-founders of an eco-friendly fashion startup called Tyron Pvt Ltd which designs and manufactures footwear made from upcycled and recycled tires.

"In this hustle-bustle of marks, grades, syllabus, and examinations, students rarely get an opportunity to think about their creative ideas. IFT provides a platform for these young minds to work on their ideas that have the potential to reimagine the world around them. One would be amazed to see how infectious the IFT journey is for students - it transforms their thinking process from just a sketch of possible ideas to building a complete venture plan over the journey. Many schools who have been associated with IFT over the last three years have used this platform to nurture a culture of innovation and entrepreneurship within their institutes." - Arvind Narayanan, Co-founder, ENpower.

The registration for IFT Season 4 is open Pan-India and any student between the age group of 13-18 years can register through the IFT website www.indiafuturetycoons.com as an individual or as a team.

Eupheus Learning, India's largest integrated curriculum and technology platform for schools, has co-powered IFT and looks forward to taking it to 10000+ schools in their network.

"Eupheus Learning focuses on differentiation, not just in our technology-driven learning solutions but also in our collaborations. ENpower's India's Future Tycoons (IFT) is the only entrepreneurship search and mentorship platform in the country for teens. The learning and mentorship opportunity is immense and students are encouraged to take the initiative in solving problems around them through entrepreneurship. We strongly identify with IFT's vision to nurture a change driver ability among students and together we aim to take this platform to every teen in India," says Amit Kapoor, Co-founder, Eupheus Learning.

This four-month-long engagement shall start on April-2022. Post-registration shortlisted participants will undergo regional boot camps consisting of power-packed events, DIY ideation programs, entrepreneurship learning, mentorship sessions and a lot more. The event shall culminate on 21st Aug 22 (World Entrepreneurship Day), in a nail-biting reality show where the top finalist teams will pitch their ideas to the panel of eminent judges comprising of industry veterans.

ENpower has partnered with UN GCNI, AIM (Atal Innovation Mission), Microsoft, Snapchat, Kotak Bank, Navneet, and HSBC in its various interventions to bring entrepreneurial ecosystem experience to students during their formative age. ENpower aims to nurture 1 million students with a transformative Entrepreneurial mindset by 2025.

