Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 12 (ANI): Equity indices on Wednesday opened in green amid positive global cues.

At 9.15 am, NSE Nifty was up by 0.63 per cent or 114.60 points at 18170.40 while BSE Sensex was up by 0.66 per cent or 397.48 points at 61014.37.

BSE Sensex breached 61000-mark.

Hindalco Industries, JSW Steel, Coal India, Tata Steel and Sun Pharma were among major gainers on the Nifty. (ANI)

